Seplat Energy Gets Consent for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Deal

Seplat Energy PLC said Monday that it has received consent from the president of Nigeria for the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

The company said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that Ministerial Consent be granted to Seplat Energy Offshore Ltd.'s--a Seplat Energy subsidiary--cash acquisition.

On Feb. 25, Seplat Energy had agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for $1.28 billion plus up to $300 million contingent consideration.

