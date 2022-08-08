Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-08 am EDT
130.00 GBX   +12.55%
12:53pSeplat Energy Gets Consent for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Deal
DJ
10:26aNigeria's Buhari grants consent to Seplat's buy of Exxon Mobil's Nigeria unit
RE
08/05SEPLAT ENERGY : Corporate announcement on grant of sign-share award for an ed (coo) - seplat energy plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seplat Energy Gets Consent for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Deal

08/08/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
By Kyle Morris


Seplat Energy PLC said Monday that it has received consent from the president of Nigeria for the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

The company said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that Ministerial Consent be granted to Seplat Energy Offshore Ltd.'s--a Seplat Energy subsidiary--cash acquisition.

On Feb. 25, Seplat Energy had agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for $1.28 billion plus up to $300 million contingent consideration.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1252ET

Analyst Recommendations on SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 100 M - -
Net income 2022 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 8,99%
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC38.16%812
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.64%118 201
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.47%62 713
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.80%58 248
CNOOC LIMITED18.43%57 711
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION103.55%54 818