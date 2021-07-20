Seplat Energy : JV National Undergraduate Scholarship

publication | 19 July 2021

SEPLAT Joint Venture has announced the commencement of its 2021 / 2022 National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. The scholarship award is open to deserving undergraduate students of Federal and State Universities in Nigeria. The SEPLAT JV Scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat's educational Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree programmes.

Applicants must be in their second year of study or above.

Applicants must have at least 5 O' level credit passes (English & Mathematics inclusive) at one sitting.

Applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above

Accountancy

Agriculture

Architecture

Business Administration

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering/Science

Economics

Electrical / Electronic Engineering

Environmental Studies

Geology

Geophysics

Law

Mass Communication

Mechanical Engineering

Medicine/Dentistry

Metallurgical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering