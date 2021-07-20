Seplat Energy : JV National Undergraduate Scholarship

publication | 19 July 2021
SEPLAT JV National Undergraduate Scholarship
SEPLAT Joint Venture has announced the commencement of its 2021 / 2022 National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. The scholarship award is open to deserving undergraduate students of Federal and State Universities in Nigeria. The SEPLAT JV Scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat's educational Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree programmes.
Eligibility Criteria:
Only students studying any of the following courses should apply:
-
Applicants must be in their second year of study or above.
-
Applicants must have at least 5 O' level credit passes (English & Mathematics inclusive) at one sitting.
-
Applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above
How to apply:
-
Accountancy
-
Agriculture
-
Architecture
-
Business Administration
-
Chemical Engineering
-
Civil Engineering
-
Computer Engineering/Science
-
Economics
-
Electrical / Electronic Engineering
-
Environmental Studies
-
Geology
-
Geophysics
-
Law
-
Mass Communication
-
Mechanical Engineering
-
Medicine/Dentistry
-
Metallurgical Engineering
-
Petroleum Engineering
-
Eligible students must complete and submit an online application form which can be accessed at seplatpetroleum.com
-
All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.
-
Only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
-
Applications are subject to SEPLAT JV Scholarship Award Terms and Conditions.
-
Application deadline: Two (2) weeks from the date of publication of this advert.
