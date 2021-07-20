Log in
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 03:40:43 am
106.485 GBX   -0.01%
04:12aSEPLAT ENERGY : JV National Undergraduate Scholarship
PU
07/19SEPLAT ENERGY : Westport Oil Signs $50 Million Offtake Facility
MT
07/09Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seplat Energy : JV National Undergraduate Scholarship

07/20/2021 | 04:12am EDT
publication | 19 July 2021
SEPLAT JV National Undergraduate Scholarship

SEPLAT Joint Venture has announced the commencement of its 2021 / 2022 National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. The scholarship award is open to deserving undergraduate students of Federal and State Universities in Nigeria. The SEPLAT JV Scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat's educational Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree programmes.

Eligibility Criteria:
  • Applicants must be in their second year of study or above.
  • Applicants must have at least 5 O' level credit passes (English & Mathematics inclusive) at one sitting.
  • Applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above
Only students studying any of the following courses should apply:
  • Accountancy
  • Agriculture
  • Architecture
  • Business Administration
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Computer Engineering/Science
  • Economics
  • Electrical / Electronic Engineering
  • Environmental Studies
  • Geology
  • Geophysics
  • Law
  • Mass Communication
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Medicine/Dentistry
  • Metallurgical Engineering
  • Petroleum Engineering
How to apply:
  • Eligible students must complete and submit an online application form which can be accessed at seplatpetroleum.com
  • All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.
  • Only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
  • Applications are subject to SEPLAT JV Scholarship Award Terms and Conditions.
  • Application deadline: Two (2) weeks from the date of publication of this advert.

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
