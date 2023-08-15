(Alliance News) - Seplat Energy PLC on Tuesday said a drilling rig capsized in the early hours of the morning, killing one crew member and leaving three missing.

Seplat said the "Majestic" drilling rig capsized on its way to the planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State, Nigeria.

Nigeria-focused Seplat contracted the rig as operator of a joint-venture alongside Abuja-based oil company NNPC Ltd.

Seplat added: "92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

"Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families."

It said a "detailed investigation" into the incident will follow.

Seplat shares fell 0.7% to 127.14 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

