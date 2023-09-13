Seprod Limited is a Jamaica-based company. The Company operates through two business segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes the operations of manufacturing and sale of oils and fats, corn and wheat products, cereals, milk products, juices and biscuits. The Distribution segment is engaged in the merchandising of consumer goods. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Betty, Butterkist, Chef, Chiffon, Cool Fruit, Delite, Eve, Gold Seal, Golden Grove, Miracle, Pronto, Serge, Supligen and Uncle Sam's. The Company's subsidiaries include Serge Island Dairies Limited, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of milk products and juices; International Biscuits Limited, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of biscuit products; Caribbean Products Company Limited, which is involved in the manufacture and sale of oils and fats, and Industrial Sales Limited, which is engaged in the sale of consumer products.

Sector Food Processing