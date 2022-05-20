Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Seprod Limited
  News
  Summary
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-19
71.99 JMD   +0.69%
05/20SEPROD : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – September 2021
PU
05/04Seprod Limited entered into an agreement to acquire A.S. Bryden & Sons Holdings.
CI
04/12SEPROD : SEP) – Dividend Declaration
PU
Seprod : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – September 2021

05/20/2022 | 09:16pm EDT
Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 01:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 37 737 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 2 872 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net Debt 2020 10 687 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 52 804 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SEPROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seprod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Peter John Thwaites Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED10.75%340
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.03%322 038
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.72%84 572
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.88%47 196
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.07%47 189
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.98%42 174