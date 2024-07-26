  • July 26, 2024
  • 4:10 pm

Seprod Limited advises that, its Board of Directors, at a meeting scheduled for August 9, 2024 will consider payment of a dividend.

Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 21:33:08 UTC.