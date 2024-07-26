End-of-day quote
JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
06:00:00 2024-07-24 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
80.00
JMD
+1.27%
+2.56%
-3.03%
Seprod : SEP) – Consideration of Dividend
July 26, 2024 at 05:34 pm EDT
Seprod Limited advises that, its Board of Directors, at a meeting scheduled for August 9, 2024 will consider payment of a dividend.
Disclaimer Seprod Ltd. published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 21:33:08 UTC.
Seprod Limited is a Jamaica-based company. The Company operates through two business segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes the operations of manufacturing and sale of oils and fats, corn and wheat products, cereals, milk products, juices, and biscuits. The Distribution segment is engaged in the merchandising of consumer goods. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Betty, Butterkist, Chef, Chiffon, Cool Fruit, Delite, Eve, Gold Seal, Golden Grove, Miracle, Pronto, Serge, Supligen and Uncle Samâs. The Company's subsidiaries include Serge Island Dairies Limited, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of milk products and juices; International Biscuits Limited, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of biscuit products; Caribbean Products Company Limited, which is involved in the manufacture and sale of oils and fats, and Facey Commodity Holdings Limited, which is engaged in Investment activities.
