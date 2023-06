Seprod Limited hereby advises that, due to delays in receiving reports from certain independent valuation experts, the company was not able to meet the deadline of March 31, 2023 for filing of its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Seprod Limited apologizes for this delay and anticipates that the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be filed on or before July 31, 2023.