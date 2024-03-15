  • March 15, 2024
  • 2:05 pm

Seprod Limited advises that, the Board of Directors, at a meeting scheduled for March 25, 2024 will consider payment of a dividend.

Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 19:08:04 UTC.