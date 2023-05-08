Advanced search
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-04
70.00 JMD   -2.10%
10:04aSeprod : SEP) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
03/17Seprod : SEP) – Dividend Consideration
03/01Seprod : SEP) – 2022 Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results December 31, 2022 (Updated)
Seprod : SEP) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

05/08/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Seprod Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 43 883 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2021 1 993 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 11 007 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 51 344 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SEPROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seprod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Damion Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED-10.26%332
NESTLÉ S.A.8.70%348 420
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.37%105 625
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.90%56 277
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.11%52 750
KRAFT HEINZ1.50%50 709
