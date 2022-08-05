Log in
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-03
68.07 JMD    0.00%
SEPROD : SEP) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/14SEPROD : SEP) – 2021 Annual Report
PU
05/31SEPROD : SEP) – Management Change
PU
Seprod : SEP) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

08/05/2022
Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 883 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 1 993 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2021 11 007 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 49 929 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Damion Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED4.72%328
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.29%337 037
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.11%88 059
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.42%46 170
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.69%45 977
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.15%45 378