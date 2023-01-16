|
Seprod : SEP) – Appointment of Director
Disclaimer
Seprod Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 19:09:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about SEPROD LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
43 883 M
288 M
288 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 993 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
11 007 M
72,2 M
72,2 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,9x
|Yield 2021
|2,31%
|
|Capitalization
|
49 466 M
324 M
325 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,55x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|69,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution