Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Seprod Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-23
56.5 JMD   -2.50%
06:53pSEPROD : SEP) – Consideration of Dividend
PU
02/15SEPROD : SEP) – Appointment of Director
PU
02/08SEPROD : SEP) – Interim Report 4th Quarter 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seprod : SEP) – Consideration of Dividend

03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seprod Limited advises that, its Board of Directors, at a meeting scheduled for April 11, 2022 will consider payment of a dividend.

Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEPROD LIMITED
06:53pSEPROD : SEP) – Consideration of Dividend
PU
02/15SEPROD : SEP) – Appointment of Director
PU
02/08SEPROD : SEP) – Interim Report 4th Quarter 2021
PU
2021Seprod Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Seprod Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Seprod Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Seprod Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Seprod Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Seprod Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Seprod Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on October 19, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 737 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 2 872 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 10 687 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 42 249 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SEPROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seprod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Peter John Thwaites Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED-13.08%274
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.90%355 579
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.23%84 480
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY33.79%50 865
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.60%47 273
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.18%43 355