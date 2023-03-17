Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Seprod Limited
  News
  Summary
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-15
67.97 JMD   +4.57%
Seprod : SEP) – Dividend Consideration

03/17/2023 | 06:17pm EDT
Seprod Limited advises that, its Board of Directors, at a meeting scheduled for March 27, 2023 will consider payment of a dividend.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 22:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 43 883 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2021 1 993 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2021 11 007 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 49 855 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Damion Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED-12.86%327
NESTLÉ S.A.2.43%315 288
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.44%91 260
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.80%49 989
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.03%47 446
KRAFT HEINZ-6.21%46 771