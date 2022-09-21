Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Seprod Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEP   JMP8579T1037

SEPROD LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-19
62.00 JMD   -10.79%
04:30pSEPROD : SEP) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/19SEPROD : Consolidated Bakeries Company Limited AGM Change of Date Notice to September 28, 2022
PU
09/09SEPROD : SEP) – Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seprod : SEP) – Trading in Shares

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Seprod Limited (SEP) advises that a senior manager sold 7,447 shares on September 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

Seprod Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 883 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2021 1 993 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2021 11 007 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 45 476 M 301 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SEPROD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seprod Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard R. Pandohie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Damion Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul B. Scott Chairman
Roger Lewis Lead Manager-Information Technology
Byron E. Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPROD LIMITED-4.62%302
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.57%304 155
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.89%81 891
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.35%48 629
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.99%45 603
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.92%44 923