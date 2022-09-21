Seprod : SEP) – Trading in Shares
Seprod Limited (SEP) advises that a senior manager sold 7,447 shares on September 1, 2022.
Disclaimer
Seprod Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEPROD LIMITED
Sales 2021
43 883 M
291 M
291 M
Net income 2021
1 993 M
13,2 M
13,2 M
Net Debt 2021
11 007 M
72,9 M
72,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
23,9x
Yield 2021
2,31%
Capitalization
45 476 M
301 M
301 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,55x
EV / Sales 2021
1,34x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
69,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.