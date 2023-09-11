- September 11, 2023
- 8:47 am
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of September 04, 2023, for:
- Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.588
- Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 0.995.
Disclaimer
Seprod Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 13:54:08 UTC.