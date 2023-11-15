SeqLL Inc.(NasdaqCM:SQL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

SeqLL Inc. (SeqLL) is a life sciences instrumentation and research services company that is engaged in the development of scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The Company is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of genetic analysis technologies. It leverages its True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS) technology, which enables researchers and clinicians to contribute advancements to scientific research and development. Its tSMS platform offers a single molecule solution for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing by performing detection of nucleic acids without the need for complex sample manipulation. Researchers using its platform can analyze billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate reproducible data. Its single molecule platform combines a fluorescence-based optical detection apparatus with a precision microfluidics and thermal control system to perform sequencing-by-synthesis.