    SQL   US81734C1062

SEQLL INC.

(SQL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04:57 2023-02-07 am EST
1.655 USD   +206.76%
10:20aSeqLL Shares Jump 300%, Hitting 52-Week High, on FBI Contract
DJ
08:07aSeqLL in Cooperative Research, Development Agreement With FBI
DJ
07:31aSeqLL Announces CRADA with the FBI
AQ
SeqLL Shares Jump 300%, Hitting 52-Week High, on FBI Contract

02/07/2023 | 10:20am EST
By Chris Wack


SeqLL Inc. shares were up more than 300%, to $2.24, after it said Tuesday that it entered into a two-year cooperative research-and-development agreement with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $2.40 earlier in the session Tuesday and is up 40% over the past twelve months.

Under the agreement, the FBI's Laboratory Division would use SeqLL's True Single Molecule Sequencing platform to evaluate the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing and produce an assay for forensic body fluid identification that doesn't compromise traditional DNA sequence analysis, the Massachusetts life-sciences company said.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1020ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,08 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,98 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,41 M 6,41 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 81,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart SEQLL INC.
SeqLL Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SEQLL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 456%
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer
Abhijeet Shinde Director-Engineering
Erik Volke Director-Operations
Douglas Miscoll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQLL INC.85.59%6
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.63%227 039
DANAHER CORPORATION-0.63%192 089
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.17%87 986
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.82%68 264
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.82%63 361