SeqLL Shares Jump 300%, Hitting 52-Week High, on FBI Contract

By Chris Wack

SeqLL Inc. shares were up more than 300%, to $2.24, after it said Tuesday that it entered into a two-year cooperative research-and-development agreement with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $2.40 earlier in the session Tuesday and is up 40% over the past twelve months.

Under the agreement, the FBI's Laboratory Division would use SeqLL's True Single Molecule Sequencing platform to evaluate the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing and produce an assay for forensic body fluid identification that doesn't compromise traditional DNA sequence analysis, the Massachusetts life-sciences company said.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1020ET