  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Sequa Petroleum N.V.
  News
  Summary
    MLSEQ   NL0010623518

SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V.

(MLSEQ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 10:30:03 am EDT
0.009000 EUR    0.00%
04:09aSEQUA PETROLEUM N : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/28Sequa Petroleum To Buy 10% Stake In Angola's Offshore Block For $500 Million
MT
04/13Sequa Petroleum Consortium Wins Tender For Sonangol's Participating Interests
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequa Petroleum N : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/12/2022 | 04:09am EDT
Sequa Petroleum N.V. Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Sequa Petroleum N.V. shareholders are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on 17 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. hours CET.

Copies of AGM documentation and Annual Reports are available to download.

Disclaimer

Sequa Petroleum NV published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V.
04:09aSEQUA PETROLEUM N : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/28Sequa Petroleum To Buy 10% Stake In Angola's Offshore Block For $500 Million
MT
04/13Sequa Petroleum Consortium Wins Tender For Sonangol's Participating Interests
MT
2021SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V. : Annual Report
CO
2021SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V. : Annual Report
CO
2019Sequa Petroleum N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019
CI
2019Sequa Petroleum N.V. Approves the Appointment of T. Shabib as Member of the Supervisory..
CI
2019Sequa Petroleum N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
2019SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2019SEQUA PETROLEUM : N.V. Irrevocable Undertaking to Restructuring Bonds by decisive bondhold..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,66 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,08 M 9,08 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Broekhuijsen CEO, MD & Director-Human Resources
Ter Avest Dick Director-Business Development
Olly Horne Group Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUA PETROLEUM N.V.50.00%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.21%128 103
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.54%71 041
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED42.26%67 833
CNOOC LIMITED31.01%63 318
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.30%60 424