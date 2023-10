Sequana Medical N.V. is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump® and DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. The alfapump is a fully-implanted, wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is removed naturally through urination. The alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and has been granted breakthrough device designation by the US FDA with a North American pivotal study underway. DSR is a novel approach to manage sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity. The alfapump DSR® combines DSR therapy with the proven alfapump platform and is in clinical development as potential treatment for decompensated heart failure patients.