Sequana Medical N : Report of the Board of Directors on the Bootstrap Warrants

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SEQUANA MEDICAL Limited Liability Company Registered office: Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 (box 102), 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium VAT BE 0707.821.866 Register of Legal Entities Ghent, section Ghent ____________________________________________________ REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLES 7:180, 7:191 AND 7:193 OF THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS CODE ____________________________________________________ 1. INTRODUCTION On 2 September 2016, Bootstrap Europe S.C.Sp. ("Bootstrap") granted a secured loan to Sequana Medical AG (the legal form of Sequana Medical NV (the "Company") before its seat transfer from Switzerland to Belgium on 1 October 2018) for an aggregate maximum amount of up to CHF 10.0 million (of which an amount of CHF 5.0 million was drawn; the loan has in the meantime been repaid by the Company) (the "Loan Facility"). In consideration of the willingness of Bootstrap to provide the Loan Facility, the Company granted Bootstrap on 2 September 2016 the right to subscribe to a certain number of shares in the Company (the "Former Bootstrap Warrant") for a duration of ten years (which was allowed under Swiss law and not uncommon for that type of provided venture funding). These arrangements were set out in a warrant agreement dated 2 September 2016 and were amended on 28 April 2017, 1 October 2018 and 20 December 2018. Within the framework of the Company's seat transfer from Switzerland to Belgium on 1 October 2018, the term of the Former Bootstrap Warrant was reduced to 5 years, but the Company agreed to issue a new subscription right upon expiry of the current 5 year term in order to reflect the initially agreed 10 year term. Furthermore, as a result of the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in 2019 and the IPO Share Consolidation (as defined below) that occurred at that time, the Former Bootstrap Warrant was restructured to give the right to subscribe for an aggregate of 302,804 new shares at an exercise price of EUR 3.21 per share. Accordingly, as the Former Bootstrap Warrant would expire in its initial form as 'subscription right' on 2 September 2021, the Company agreed on 1 September 2021 to submit a proposal to its shareholders to approve a new subscription right to the benefit of Bootstrap to subscribe for new shares of the Company, having terms and conditions that are (mutatis mutandis) equivalent to the terms of the Former Bootstrap Warrant issued (as set out in the aforementioned warrant agreement), but with an exercise period ending on 2 September 2026 (i.e. ten years after the issuance of the Former Bootstrap Warrant). In view hereof, the board of directors will submit to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be convened on 27 May 2022 (or on 22 June 2022 should the required quorum not be achieved at the first meeting) (the "EGM") the proposal to issue ten new warrants to the benefit of Bootstrap, represented by ten separate subscription rights (the "Bootstrap Warrants") at the terms and conditions as further described below in this report, and to dis-apply, in the interest of the Company, the preferential subscription right of the existing shareholders of the Company and, as far as needed, of the holders of outstanding subscription rights (share options), to the benefit of Bootstrap (and its permitted successors and assigns) (the "Transaction"). Shareholders should note that the transaction that the Company entered into with Bootstrap is complex, that the Bootstrap Warrants are a complex instrument, and that Bootstrap may benefit from an important discount when exercising its Bootstrap Warrants and subscribing for new shares, as described below. Shareholders should also note that the Bootstrap Warrants are merely the continuation of a subscription right that has already been approved, granted and issued in the past (and which has been reflected in the Company's articles of association since 2018). In other words, the potential dilutive effects of the Bootstrap Warrants have already been approved in the past, and the approval of the new Bootstrap Warrants will not lead to an additional dilution. This report has been prepared by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with Articles 7:180, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code (as defined below) for the purpose of the proposed issuance of the Bootstrap Warrants, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right of the Company's existing shareholders, and in so far as required, of the Company's existing holders of subscription rights (share options), to the benefit of Bootstrap (and its permitted successors and assigns). In accordance with Article 7:180 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the board of directors provides in this report a justification of the proposed Transaction, with notably a justification of the proposed exercise price of the Bootstrap Warrants and a description of the consequences of the proposed Transaction for the financial and shareholder rights of the shareholders of the Company. In accordance with Article 7:191 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the board of directors also provides in this report a justification of the proposed dis-application of the statutory preferential subscription right of the existing shareholders and, in so far as required, of the existing holders of subscription rights (share options) to the benefit of Bootstrap (and its permitted successors and assigns), and a description of the consequences thereof for the financial and shareholder rights of the shareholders. In accordance with Article 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the justification of the proposed Transaction and the proposed exercise price of the Bootstrap Warrants takes into account in particular the financial situation of the Company, the identity of Bootstrap, and the nature and importance of the contribution of Bootstrap. This report must be read together with the report prepared in accordance with Articles 7:180, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code by the Company's statutory auditor, PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV, a private company with limited liability organised and existing under the laws of Belgium, with registered office at Culliganlaan 5, 1831 Diegem, Belgium, represented by Mr. Peter D'hondt, auditor. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Belgian Companies and Associations Code of 23 March 2019 (as amended) (the "Belgian Companies and Associations Code"). 2. CONTEXT OF THE TRANSACTION As mentioned, on 2 September 2016, Bootstrap granted a secured loan to Sequana Medical AG (the Company's legal form before its seat transfer from Switzerland to Belgium on 1 October 2018) for an aggregate amount of CHF 10.0 million (of which an amount of CHF 5.0 million was drawn; the loan has in the meantime been repaid by the Company). In consideration of the willingness of Bootstrap to provide the Loan Facility, the Company granted Bootstrap on 2 September 2016 the right to subscribe to a certain number of shares in the Company for a duration of ten years (which was allowed under Swiss law and not uncommon for that type ofprovided venture funding). These arrangements were set out in a warrant agreement dated 2 September 2016 and were amended on 28 April 2017, 1 October 2018 and 20 December 2018. Within the framework of the Company's seat transfer from Switzerland to Belgium on 1 October 2018, the term of the Former Bootstrap Warrant was reduced to 5 years, but the Company agreed to issue a new subscription right upon expiry of the current 5 year term in order to reflect the initially agreed 10 year term. As the Former Bootstrap Warrant would expire in its initial form as 'subscription right' on 2 September 2021, the Company will submit a proposal to the EGM to approve the issuance of the ten Bootstrap Warrants, having terms and conditions that are (mutatis mutandis) equivalent to the terms of the Former Bootstrap Warrant issued (as set out in the aforementioned warrant agreement), but with an exercise period ending on 2 September 2026 (i.e. ten years after the issuance of the Former Bootstrap Warrant) in line with what was initially agreed with Bootstrap and which was initially agreed when the Company was still a Swiss company. Bootstrap is a Luxembourg-based private lender that provides growth debt to technology and life sciences companies in industries ranging from green energy and genetic testing to SaaS, fintech and Smart city solutions. Now at its third fund, the team at Bootstrap has invested in more than 260 growth debt transactions in Europe fast-growing companies, 12 jurisdictions with aggregate transaction values of over EUR 750 million. Bootstrap is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Zurich and London. The Company and Bootstrap agreed that the issuance of certain subscription rights (including the Bootstrap Warrants) to the benefit of Bootstrap was an essential part of the consideration offered to Bootstrap for providing the Loan Facility in September 2016 (when the Company was still an early stage private company incorporated in Switzerland). The terms of the contractual arrangements between the Company and Bootstrap (of which the issuance of certain subscription rights (including the Bootstrap Warrants) formed an integral part) had been determined during at arm's length negotiations between the Company and Bootstrap at the time. Bootstrap was and still is not related to the Company and its management. 3. PROPOSED TRANSACTION 3.1. Terms and conditions of the Bootstrap Warrants In accordance with what was agreed between the Company and Bootstrap, the board of directors of the Company proposes to the EGM to approve the issuance of the Bootstrap Warrants, and to dis-apply, in the interest of the Company, the preferential subscription right of the existing shareholders of the Company and, as far as needed, of the holders of outstanding subscription rights of the Company, to the benefit of Bootstrap (and its permitted successors and assigns). The proposed terms and conditions (the "Conditions") of the Bootstrap Warrants are set out in Annex A to this report. The main Conditions can, for information purposes, be summarised as follows and are, mutatis mutandis, equivalent to the terms and conditions of the Former Bootstrap Warrant: (a) Issuer: The Company (Sequana Medical NV).

(b) Number of subscription rights issued: Ten (10) subscription rights of the Company (the Bootstrap Warrants).

(c) Subscription right for ordinary shares: The Bootstrap Warrants give Bootstrap the right to subscribe for a number of new ordinary shares of the Company, in whole or in part, at one or several occasions, through one of the following exercise mechanisms: (i) Condition 4.8(a) gives Bootstrap the right to subscribe upon exercise of the 10 Bootstrap Warrants for an aggregate of up to 302,804 new shares of the Company at an issue price of EUR 3.21 per underlying new share (the "Cash Exercise");

(ii) Condition 4.8(b) gives Bootstrap the right to subscribe to a reduced number of new shares by means of a cashless exercise mechanism in function of the value of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (the "Cashless Exercise");(1) and

(iii) Condition 5 gives Bootstrap the right to exercise the Bootstrap Warrants without the issuance of new shares, whereby the Company pays Bootstrap the balance between the issue price of EUR 3.21 per new share and the value the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, and this for up to 302,804 underlying shares (the "Net Exercise").(2) This Net Exercise mechanism can only be exercised, case of (a) the completion of the sale or transfer of the legal or beneficial interest in any shares of the Company conferring in aggregate 50% or more of the voting rights at that time to one or more persons acting in concert, (b) the sale by the Company of the whole or substantially the whole of its undertaking, and (c) a merger or comparable transaction in which the Company is not the surviving entity. _______ Notes: (1) For more information on the exact number of shares to be issued to Bootstrap under the Cashless Exercise mechanism, reference is made to the formula included in Condition 4.8(b). By way of illustration, subject to the methodological reservations noted in paragraph 7.1, if all Bootstrap Warrants would be fully exercised in accordance with the Cashless Exercise mechanism set out in Condition 4.8(b), 156,969 new shares would need to be issued by the Company against an issue price of EUR 0.1036 per new share (assuming that the reference price of the Company's share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (used to determine the number of shares to be issued in accordance with the applicable formula set out in Condition 4.8(b)) is equal to EUR 6.45 per share (i.e., the average of the closing prices of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels over the thirty calendar day period ending on (and including) 14 April 2022).

(2) For more information on the exact amount to be paid to Bootstrap under the Net Exercise mechanism, reference is made to the formula included in Condition 5. By way of illustration, subject to the methodological reservations noted in paragraph 7.1, if the Bootstrap Warrants are fully exercised in accordance with the Net Exercise mechanism set out in Condition 5 (which is only possible in the event of specific sale events), 0 new shares will be issued, but an amount of EUR 981,084.96 should be paid by the Company to Bootstrap (assuming that the reference price of the Company's share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (used to determine the amount to be paid in accordance with the applicable formula set out in Condition 5) is equal to EUR 6.45 per share) (i.e., the average of the closing prices of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels over the thirty calendar day period ending on (and including) 14 April 2022). This number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the Bootstrap Warrants is subject to certain adjustments in case of certain dilutive corporate actions, it being understood that transactions or operations approved by the general shareholders' meeting of the Company or which are implemented or occur on the basis of an authorisation that was provided or approved by the general shareholders' meeting (such as, but not limited to, the authorised capital) shall not lead to such adjustments. (d) Exercise price: The exercise price of the Bootstrap Warrants depends on the applicable exercise mechanism: (i) In the event of a Cash Exercise, the Bootstrap Warrants can be exercised at a price of EUR 3.21 per new share. This exercise price is subject to certain adjustments in case of certain dilutive corporate actions, it being understood that transactions or operations approved by the general shareholders' meeting of the Company or are implemented or occur on the basis of an authorisation that was provided or approved by the general shareholders' meeting (such as, but not limited to, the authorised capital) shall not lead to adjustments;

(ii) In the event of a Cashless Exercise, the Bootstrap Warrants can be exercised at a price equal to the fractional value of the shares of the Company, i.e., currently rounded EUR 0.1036 per share; and

(iii) In the event of a Net Exercise, no exercise price is to be paid by Bootstrap. (e) Duration: The Bootstrap Warrants have a term commencing on the date on which the Bootstrap Warrants have been issued by the EGM and ending on 11:59 p.m. (Belgian time) on 2 September 2026.

(f) Nature of the shares issuable upon exercise: The Bootstrap Warrants shall entitle the holders thereof to subscribe for new ordinary shares to be issued by the Company in registered form. The new shares to be issued at the occasion of the exercise of the Bootstrap Warrants shall have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects, including as to entitlements to dividends and other distributions, with, the existing and outstanding shares of the Company at the moment of their issuance, and will be entitled to dividends and other distributions in respect of which the relevant record date or due date falls on or after the date of issue of the shares.

(g) Capital increase and allocation of the exercise price: Upon each exercise of the Bootstrap Warrants and the resulting issuance of new shares, the Company's share capital will be increased. Subject to, and in accordance with, the provisions of the Conditions, upon exercise of the Bootstrap Warrants and issue of new shares, the aggregate amount of the exercise price of the Bootstrap Warrants will be allocated to the share capital of the Company. If the applicable issue price, per underlying new share issued, is greater than the fractional value of the existing shares immediately prior to the capital increase, then the applicable aggregate issue price shall be allocated in such a manner that per new share issued (i) a part of the applicable aggregate issue price equal to the fractional value of the existing shares immediately prior to the capital increase shall be booked as share capital, and (ii) the balance of the applicable aggregate issue price shall be booked as issue premium. This issue premium will be booked on a separate account as net equity on the liabilities side of the Company's balance sheet and can only be reduced in execution of a valid decision of the Company in accordance with the Belgian Companies and Associations Code. Following the issue of the new shares and the capital increase resulting therefrom, each of the shares (existing and new) shall represent the same fraction of the Company's share capital.

(h) Listing of the underlying shares: The new shares to be issued upon exercise of the Bootstrap Warrants shall need to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels in accordance with paragraph 3.5 below.

(i) Form of the Bootstrap Warrants: The Bootstrap Warrants are issued in, and should remain in, registered form.

