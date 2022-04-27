Sequana Medical N : Report of the Board of Directors on the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 04/27/2022 | 01:16am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SEQUANA MEDICAL Limited Liability Company Registered office: Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium VAT BE 0707.821.866 legal entities register Ghent, division Gent ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PER 31 DECEMBER 2021 Dear shareholders, We are pleased to present to you the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 of Sequana Medical NV (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"). 1 Overview Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump® platform for the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. The alfapump®, is a fully implantable, programmable, wirelessly-charged, battery-powered system that is CE-marked for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites. Over 900 alfapump® systems have been implanted. The alfapump® has been endorsed by key independent third parties in Europe and has received Breakthrough Device status from the US FDA. We have leveraged our alfapump® technology experience and are developing alfapump DSR®, a novel and proprietary approach to the treatment of fluid overload in patients suffering from heart failure. 2 Discussion and analysis of the statutory financial statements The annual accounts cover the accounting period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The annual accounts give a true and fair view of the course of affairs of the Company during the past fiscal year. Balance sheet - assets • The cash at bank and in hand amounts to 9,241,343 euro per 31 December 2021.

• The non-current assets represent an amount of 7,507,305 euro, representing mainly elements with respect to the IT equipment, as well as laboratory & production equipment and leasehold improvements. The remaining non-current assets mainly relate to the rent guarantees for the offices in Belgium and Switserland and the participation in Sequana Medical Gmbh. In 2021, an amount (8,169,728 euro) was capitalized on R&D.

• The current assets, excluding the cash at bank and in hand, amount to 4,380,259 euro. They mainly consist of inventories, trade and other receivables within one year, deferred charges and accrued income. A long-term receivable of 463.860 euro was recognized relating to the application of R&D tax credit. Balance sheet - liabilities  The issued capital of the Company amounts to 1,924,932 euro and the share premium accounts amounts to 142,432,715 euro;

 Accumulated losses reached 138,518,432 euro per 31 December 2021.

 The liabilities of 14,024,126 euro mainly consist of financial debts from subordinated loans (7,312,142 euro); trade payables (2,189,423 euro), customer advances (174,207 euro) , liabilities in respect of remuneration and social security obligations (1,785,124 euro) and accrued charges (2,563,230 euro). Results of the fiscal year The operating income amounts to 10,372,873 euro and relates to revenues generated from the sale of the alfapump for an amount of 370,500 euro, the inventory movement of finished products (224,759 euro) and other revenues for 1,203,319 euro. Since 2020, costs for research and development have been capitalized as intangible fixed assets resulting in produced fixed assets amounting to 8,574,295 euro. The operating charges of 29,412,019 euro mainly consist of:  Cost of goods sold for an amount of 35,492 euro, lower than in 2020 (202,412 euro) mainly due to the decrease in revenue.

 Services and other goods for an amount of 16,682,547 euro, significantly higher than in 2020 (12,349,848 euro) mainly as a result of costs related to the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump, the RED DESERT and SAHARA DESERT feasibility studies of the alfapump DSR and pre-clinical development of the Company's proprietary DSR Infusate.

 Total personnel costs of 7,105,253 euro, higher than in 2020 (5,522,096 euro) as a result of the expansion of the team. Other revenues increased to 1.2 million euro in 2021 mainly driven by i) the termination of a distribution agreement by mutual agreement and ii) the recognition of income relating to Belgian Research & Development (R&D)-incentives with respect to incurred costs for R&D. The non-recurring operational charges amount to 1,050,503 euro, are lower than in 2020 (1,197,729 euro) and mainly relating to costs associated with the capital increase in February 2021 and respectively January 2020. The financial charges of 803,208 euro in 2021 mainly relate to attributed interest charges on the subordinated loan agreements concluded at the end of July 2020 and amended in December 2021. In 2020, the financial charges of 1,219,477 euro mainly relate to the financial charges on the Bootstrap loan (repaid on July 16, 2020) and attributed interest charges on the subordinated loan agreements concluded at the end of July 2020. The losses before taxes amount in 2021 to 19,595,970 euro. The Company has closed its annual accounts with respect to the financial year 2021 with a loss of 19,973,729 euro. Statutory and non-distributable reserves The Company has a share capital of 1,924,932 euro. The Company has 755,715 euro of non-distributable reserves. As the Company has closed its annual accounts with respect to the past financial year with a loss, the Company is not legally obliged to reserve additional amounts. Result allocation The Board of Directors proposes to carry forward the loss for the financial year to the next financial year. 3 Principles of financial reporting and going concern The annual accounts of Sequana Medical have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, implying that the Company can continue to satisfy all obligations when they become due in the near future. The Company is still in its development phase conducting clinical trials in order to achieve regulatory marketing approvals, which incurs various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the uncertainty of the development process and the timing of achieving profitability. The Company's ability to continue operations also depends on its ability to raise additional capital and to refinance existing debt, in order to fund operations and assure the solvency of the Company until revenues reach a level to sustain positive cash flows. The impact of COVID-19 and the geopolitical situation in Ukraine on the Company's ability to secure additional financing rounds or undertake capital market transactions remains unclear at this point in time and will remain under review by the executive management and the board of directors. The above conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties, which may also cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 shows a positive equity in the amount of EUR 6.60 million and an ending cash balance of EUR 9.2 million. Company will continue to require additional financing in the near future and in that respect already successfully raised EUR 28.4 million in March 2022 in a private equity placement via an accelerated book building offering. Together with existing cash resources, the net proceeds from this financing round are expected to extend the current cash runway of the Company into Q2 2023. The Company continues to evaluate equity and other financing options, including discussions with existing as well as new investors. The executive management and the board of directors remain confident about the strategic plan, which comprises additional financing measures including equity and/or other financing sources, and therefore consider the preparation of the present financial statements on a going concern basis as appropriate. 4 Significant events after the reporting period Geopolitical situation Russia - Ukraine On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union (among others) imposed sanctions against Russia in response to these events targeting certain Russian banks and individuals. These sanctions included restrictions on such banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as well as restrictions on reserves of the Russian Central Bank. In addition, Germany announced the freezing of the Nordstream pipeline project, which is being built to transport gas from Russia to the rest of Europe. While the Group does not have any operations in Russia or Ukraine, it is conducting its SAHARA DESERT clinical study in Georgia, which borders Russia, and if the conflict were to spill over into neighbouring countries, this could have an adverse impact on the study and result in delays. Moreover, the conflict could have an adverse impact on global macroeconomic conditions generally, including due to the increase in oil and gas prices resulting from the conflict. This could in turn result in suppressed demand for the alfapump®, the alfapump® DSR, the DSR Infusate and/or any future products. Finally, the conflict may in the longer term result in issues for Sequana Medical in procuring sub-components for the alfapump®, particularly since neon and palladium are often sourced from Ukraine. Private equity placement As announced in the press release dated 8 March 2022, the Company has successfully raised an amount of EUR 28.4 million in gross proceeds by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering of 5,167,268 new shares (being approximately 27.8% of the Company's outstanding shares) at an issue price of EUR 5.50 per share. For the impact on the current cash runway, refer to section 3 Principles of financial reporting and going concern. When preparing this report, the Company noted that, as per 31 December 2021, due to losses incurred, the ratio of the Company's net assets (on an non-consolidated basis and as determined in accordance with Belgian generally accepted accounting principles) to the Company's share capital had fallen below the relevant thresholds as referred to in article 7:228 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code (the "BCAC"). In accordance with article 7:228 of the BCAC, a general shareholders' meeting of the Company must be convened if the ratio of the Company's net assets to share capital has fallen below 50% in order to deliberate and resolve upon the dissolution of the Company or any othermeasures announced in the agenda of such general shareholders' meeting. The same requirement applies when the ratio has fallen below 25%. However, subsequent to 31 December 2021, the Company carried out a capital increase in March 2022 (cf. supra), as a result of which the ratio of the Company's net assets (on an non-consolidated basis and as determined in accordance with Belgian generally accepted accounting principles) to the Company's share capital again exceeds the relevant thresholds as referred to in article 7:228 of the BCAC. As a result, the procedure as described in article 7:228 of the BCAC is not applicable. 5 Circumstances that could impact the Company's further development COVID-19 The impact of COVID-19 has been described in section 3 Principles of financial reporting and going concern and 6Major Risks and Uncertainties. 6 Major Risks and Uncertainties Sequana Medical is subject to numerous risks, in addition to other risks that are mentioned elsewhere in this report, such as: Risks relating to global events  The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) or any other infectious disease outbreak or other serious public health concern could result in delays to Sequana Medical's clinical studies and could adversely affect its supply chain and work force, as well as macroeconomic conditions generally, which could have an adverse effect on demand for the alfapump®, the alfapump DSR®, the DSR® Infusate and/or any future products.

 The Russian invasion of Ukraine could have a destabilising impact on Sequana Medical's operations, both directly as a result of the conduct of studies in neighbouring countries and indirectly due to the impact on global macroeconomic conditions. Risks relating to Sequana Medical's financial situation  Sequana Medical has incurred operating losses, negative operating cash flows and an accumulated deficit since inception and may not be able to achieve or subsequently maintain profitability.

 Changes in currency exchange rates could have a material negative impact on the profitability of Sequana Medical. Risks relating to clinical development  Sequana Medical is required to conduct clinical studies for regulatory approvals and other purposes. Clinical studies require approvals, carry substantial risks and may be costly and time consuming, with uncertain results.

 If Sequana Medical experiences delays or difficulties in the recruitment of Investigators, obtaining necessary approvals from study sites or the enrolment of subjects in clinical studies, or study sites failure to adhere to trial protocols and good clinical practices (GCP) regulations or similar regulations its receipt of necessary regulatory approvals could be delayed or prevented.  If Sequana Medical is unable to enter into a partnership or strategic alliance for the further development and commercialisation of the DSR® Infusate and the alfapump DSR®, as is currently contemplated, it may incur additional costs and/or the development of these products might be delayed.

 Adverse events may result in delays to the completion of clinical studies regarding the alfapump®, the alfapump DSR® or the DSR® Infusate or may prevent completion. Legal and regulatory risks  Seeking and obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices and drugs can be a long, expensive and uncertain process. Strict or changing regulatory regimes, government policies and legislation in any of Sequana Medical's target markets may delay, prohibit or reduce potential sales.

 Sequana Medical intends to develop a proprietary DSR® Infusate 2.0, which will require approval as a drug by the FDA and likely by regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions where Sequana intends to market the DSR® Infusate

 Sequana Medical is and will be subject to certain post-approval regulatory obligations in relation to the alfapump®, the alfapump DSR® and the DSR® Infusate.

 Sequana Medical's manufacturing facility and those of its third party suppliers are subject to significant regulations and approvals. If Sequana Medical or its third-party manufacturers or suppliers fail to comply with these regulations or maintain these approvals, Sequana Medical's business will be materially harmed.

 Sequana Medical is subject to the risk of product liability claims or claims of defectiveness, which could result in uninsured losses for Sequana Medical or recalls of the relevant product.

 Compliance with regulations and standards for quality systems for medical device and drug companies is complex, time consuming and costly. Sequana Medical may be found to be non-compliant, for example as a result of future changes in or interpretation of the regulations regarding quality systems in certain jurisdictions.

 The FDA and other regulatory agencies strictly regulate the promotional claims that may be made about medical devices and drugs. If Sequana Medical is found to have made false or misleading claims about the alfapump® and/or the alfapump DSR®, the DSR® Infusate and/or any future products, or otherwise have violated promotion or advertising restrictions, it may become subject to significant fines and/or other liabilities.

 Sequana Medical is subject to healthcare fraud and abuse and other laws applicable to Sequana Medical's business activities. If Sequana Medical is unable to comply with such laws, it could face substantial penalties.

 Sequana Medical faces risks related to environmental matters and animal testing activities. Risks relating to the Sequana Medical's dependence on third parties and on key personnel  Sequana Medical depends on third party suppliers for services, components and pharmaceutical ingredients used in the production and operation of the alfapump®, alfapump DSR® and DSR® Infusate and some of those services, components and pharmaceutical ingredients are supplied from a single source. Disruption of the supply chain, unavailability of third party services required for the production of the alfapump®, alfapump DSR® and DSR® Infusate, component modifications or failure to achieve economies of scale could have a material adverse effect on Sequana Medical.

 Sequana Medical relies on third parties to conduct its clinical studies, perform data collection and analysis, and provide regulatory advice and other services that are crucial to its business.

 For the marketing of the alfapump®, Sequana Medical will be largely dependent on Vingmed in Denmark and Gamida in Israel. Risks relating to commercialisation and reimbursement  Sequana Medical's success is largely contingent on third party payment from government providers, healthcare insurance providers or other public or private sources and it could fail to achieve or maintain reimbursement levels sufficient to support commercialisation on a large scale.

 Sequana Medical is reliant on the Neue Untersuchungs- und Behandlungsmethoden (the "NUB") (New Research and Treatment Methods) reimbursement mechanism in Germany and will seek to obtain a German Diagnosis This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Sequana Medical NV published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

