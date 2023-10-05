Free English translation for information purposes only

It should be noted that the aforementioned authorisation is not intended as a defence mechanism against a takeover bid, as it does not authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company with restriction or cancellation of the preferential subscription right of the shareholders after the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has notified the Company of a public takeover bid for the Company's shares, subject to the provisions of Article 7:202 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

If approved by the shareholders, Article 8 of the Articles of Association of the Company will read as follows (whereby the amount referred to in the sub-section between square brackets in the first paragraph shall be the amount of the Company's share capital at the time of the general shareholders' meeting approving the authorised capital, the date referred to in the sub-section between square brackets in the third paragraph shall be the date of the general shareholders' meeting approving the renewed authorised capital, and the other provisions of Article 8 remain in place and are re-approved):

"8. AUTHORISED CAPITAL

The board of directors is authorised to increase the share capital of the company on one or several occasions by a maximum aggregate amount of [100% of the company's share capital at the time of the adoption of the new authorised capital].

The board of directors may increase the share capital by contributions in cash or in kind, by capitalisation of reserves, whether available or unavailable for distribution, and capitalisation of issue premiums, with or without the issuance of new shares, with or without voting rights, that will have the rights as will be determined by the board of directors. The board of directors is also authorised to use this authorisation for the issuance of convertible bonds or subscription rights, bonds with subscription rights or other securities.

This authorisation is valid for a period of five years as from the date of publication in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette of an extract of the minutes of the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the company held on [date of the general shareholders' meeting approving the renewed authorised capital].

In the event of a capital increase decided by the board of directors within the framework of the authorised capital, all issue premiums booked, if any, will be accounted for in accordance with the provisions of these articles of association.

The board of directors is authorised, when exercising its powers within the framework of the authorised capital, to restrict or cancel, in the interest of the company, the preferential subscription rights of the shareholders. This restriction or cancellation of the preferential subscription rights can also be done in favour of members of the personnel of the company or of its subsidiaries, or in favour of one or more persons other than members of the personnel of the company or of its subsidiaries.

The board of directors is authorised, with the right of substitution, to amend the articles of association, after each capital increase that has occurred within the framework of the authorised capital, in order to bring them in conformity with the new situation of the share capital and the shares."

3. CIRCUMSTANCES AND PURPOSES FOR THE USE OT THE AUTHORISED CAPITAL

The board of directors is of the opinion that the renewal of the authorised capital is necessary to meet the needs of the Company as a listed company.