Sequana Medical N : Statutory annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS
Sequana Medical
Public limited company
Address: Kortrijksesteenweg Nr.: 1112 Box: 102
9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem
Belgium
Gent, Division Gent
Company identification number
BE 0707.821.866
DATE
29 / 03 / 2021
of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioningthe date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association.
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS - FREE TRANSLATION
05
2022
Regarding the financial year from
01
/
01
/
2021
to
31
/
12
/
2021
Preceding financial year from
01
/
01
/
2020
to
31
/
12
/
2020
27 /
approved by the general meeting of
The amounts for the preceding period are identical to the ones previously published.
BE 0707.821.866
F-cap 2.1
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company
WIOT
Nr.: BE 0708.895.596
Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Represented by:
Wim Ottevaere
Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Pierre Chauvineau
Chemin de Coulet 82, 1162 ST Prex, Switzerland
Ian Crosbie
Portland Road 5, W114LH Londen, United Kingdom
Rudy Dekeyser
Klein Nazareth 12, 9840 De Pinte, Belgium
Erik Amble
Villaveien 4, 0371 Oslo, Norway
Jackie Fielding
7 Sunderland Rd Cleadon, SR6 7UR Sunderland, United Kingdom
PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV
Nr.: BE 0429.501.944
Culliganlaan 5, 1830 Machelen (Brabant Flamand), Belgium Membership nr.: B00009
Represented by:
Peter D'hondt
Generaal Lemanstraat 67, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Membership nr.: A 01674
Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Chairman of the board of directors 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Administrator - manager 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Director 02/09/2021 - 27/05/2022
Registered auditor 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
BE 0707.821.866
F-cap 2.2
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.
The annual accounts were not audited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:
A. Bookkeeping of the enterprise
B. Preparing the annual accounts
C. Auditing the annual accounts and/or
D. Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment.
Surname, first names, profession and address
Affiliation number
Nature of the assignment (A, B, C and/or D)
BE 0707.821.866
F-cap 3.1
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
Discl.
ASSETS
Formation expenses ................................................................ 6.1 FIXED ASSETS ............................................................................
Intangible fixed assets ............................................................. 6.2
Tangible fixed assets ............................................................... 6.3
Land and buildings ................................................................ Plant, machinery and equipment ........................................... Furniture and vehicles ........................................................... Leasing and similar rights ...................................................... Other tangible fixed assets .................................................... Assets under construction and advance payments ...............
Financial fixed assets ............................................................ 6...4/6.5.1
Affiliated enterprises .............................................................. 6.15
Participating interests .......................................................
Amounts receivable .......................................................... Enterprises linked by participating interests .......................... 6.15
Participating interests .......................................................
Amounts receivable .......................................................... Other financial assets ............................................................
Shares .............................................................................. Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................
Codes
|
Period
|
Preceding period
|
20
21/28
21
22/27
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
280/1
280
281
282/3
282
283
284/8
284
285/8
.............................
7.507.305 6.877.201 522.991 .............................
85.001 385.761 ............................. .............................
52.229 107.113 25.000 25.000 .............................
............................. ............................. .............................
82.113 .............................
82.113
.............................
3.132.416 2.728.260 312.101 .............................
66.292 234.663 .............................
11.146 .............................
92.055 25.000 25.000 .............................
............................. ............................. .............................
67.055 .............................
67.055
BE 0707.821.866
F-cap 3.1
Discl.
CURRENT ASSETS ......................................................................
Amounts receivable after more than one year ......................
Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................
Stocks and contracts in progress ..........................................
Stocks ....................................................................................
Raw materials and consumables ...................................... Work in progress ............................................................... Finished goods ................................................................. Goods purchased for resale ............................................. Immovable property intended for sale .............................. Advance payments ........................................................... Contracts in progress ............................................................
Amounts receivable within one year ......................................
Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................
Current investments .............................................................. 6...5.1/6.6
Own shares ........................................................................... Other investments .................................................................
Cash at bank and in hand ........................................................
Deferred charges and accrued income .................................. 6.6
TOTAL ASSETS ........................................................................
Codes
|
Period
|
Preceding period
|
29/58
29
290
291
3
30/36
30/31
32
33
34
35
36
37
40/41
40
41
50/53
50
51/53
54/58
490/1
13.621.602
463.860 .............................
463.860
2.336.528 2.336.528 1.855.766 .............................
480.762 ............................. ............................. .............................
.............................
812.175 81.882 730.293 ............................. ............................. .............................
9.241.343 767.696
13.462.524
............................. ............................. .............................
1.471.655 1.471.655 1.215.652 .............................
256.003 ............................. ............................. .............................
.............................
661.565 23.625 637.940 ............................. ............................. .............................
10.712.897 616.407
20/58
21.128.907
16.594.940