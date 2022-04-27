Sequana Medical N : Statutory annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021

40

1 EUR

NAT.

Filing date

Nr.

P.

U.

D.

F-cap 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN COMPANIES

AND ASSOCIATIONS CODE

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (on date of deposit)

NAME: ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................

Sequana Medical

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Legal form: ...................................................................................................................................................................................................

Public limited company

Address: ...K...o..r.t.r.i.j.k.s..e..s..t.e..e..n..w...e..g .................................................................................................................... Nr.: ....... 1..1..1..2 ..... Box: ...1..0..2 ........

Postal code: .............................. Municipality: ............................................................................................................................................

9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem

Country: ........................................................

Belgium

Register of legal persons - Business court of: ............................................................................................................................................. Website address1: ......................................................................................................................................................................

Gent, Division Gent

Company identification number

BE 0707.821.866

DATE

29 / 03 / 2021

of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioningthe date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association.

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS - FREE TRANSLATION

05 2022 Regarding the financial year from 01 / 01 / 2021 to 31 / 12 / 2021 Preceding financial year from 01 / 01 / 2020 to 31 / 12 / 2020 27 /

approved by the general meeting of

/

The amounts for the preceding period are /XaXreXXnoXt2 identical to the ones previously published.

Total number of pages filed: ............... 4..5 ................... Numbers of sections of the standard form not filed because they serve no useful

6.1, 6.2.3, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.1, 6.3.4, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.8, 6.17, 6.19, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 purpose: .......................................................................................................................................................................................................

Signature (name and position)Signature (name and position)

1 2

Optional information.

Strike out what is not applicable.

OCR9002

Nr. BE 0707.821.866 F-cap 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW

OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company

WIOT

Nr.: BE 0708.895.596

Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Represented by:

Wim Ottevaere

Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Pierre Chauvineau

Chemin de Coulet 82, 1162 ST Prex, Switzerland

Ian Crosbie

Portland Road 5, W114LH Londen, United Kingdom

Rudy Dekeyser

Klein Nazareth 12, 9840 De Pinte, Belgium

Erik Amble

Villaveien 4, 0371 Oslo, Norway

Jackie Fielding

7 Sunderland Rd Cleadon, SR6 7UR Sunderland, United Kingdom

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV

Nr.: BE 0429.501.944

Culliganlaan 5, 1830 Machelen (Brabant Flamand), Belgium Membership nr.: B00009

Represented by:

Peter D'hondt

Generaal Lemanstraat 67, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Membership nr.: A 01674

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Chairman of the board of directors 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Administrator - manager 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 02/09/2021 - 27/05/2022

Registered auditor 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Nr. BE 0707.821.866 F-cap 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.

The annual accounts XwXeXre / were not audited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:

A. Bookkeeping of the enterprise ,

B. Preparing the annual accounts ,

C. Auditing the annual accounts and/or

D. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment.

Surname, first names, profession and address Affiliation number Nature of the assignment (A, B, C and/or D)

 

Strike out what is not applicable. Optional information.

Nr. BE 0707.821.866 F-cap 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

Discl.

ASSETS

Formation expenses ................................................................ 6.1 FIXED ASSETS ............................................................................

Intangible fixed assets ............................................................. 6.2

Tangible fixed assets ............................................................... 6.3

Land and buildings ................................................................ Plant, machinery and equipment ........................................... Furniture and vehicles ........................................................... Leasing and similar rights ...................................................... Other tangible fixed assets .................................................... Assets under construction and advance payments ...............

Financial fixed assets ............................................................ 6...4/6.5.1

Affiliated enterprises .............................................................. 6.15

Participating interests .......................................................

Amounts receivable .......................................................... Enterprises linked by participating interests .......................... 6.15

Participating interests .......................................................

Amounts receivable .......................................................... Other financial assets ............................................................

Shares .............................................................................. Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................

Codes Period Preceding period 20 21/28 21 22/27 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 280/1 280 281 282/3 282 283 284/8 284 285/8 ............................. 7.507.305 6.877.201 522.991 ............................. 85.001 385.761 ............................. ............................. 52.229 107.113 25.000 25.000 ............................. ............................. ............................. ............................. 82.113 ............................. 82.113 ............................. 3.132.416 2.728.260 312.101 ............................. 66.292 234.663 ............................. 11.146 ............................. 92.055 25.000 25.000 ............................. ............................. ............................. ............................. 67.055 ............................. 67.055

Nr. BE 0707.821.866 F-cap 3.1

Discl.

CURRENT ASSETS ......................................................................

Amounts receivable after more than one year ......................

Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................

Stocks and contracts in progress ..........................................

Stocks ....................................................................................

Raw materials and consumables ...................................... Work in progress ............................................................... Finished goods ................................................................. Goods purchased for resale ............................................. Immovable property intended for sale .............................. Advance payments ........................................................... Contracts in progress ............................................................

Amounts receivable within one year ......................................

Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................

Current investments .............................................................. 6...5.1/6.6

Own shares ........................................................................... Other investments .................................................................

Cash at bank and in hand ........................................................

Deferred charges and accrued income .................................. 6.6

TOTAL ASSETS ........................................................................