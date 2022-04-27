Log in
    SEQUA   BE0974340722

SEQUANA MEDICAL N.V.

(SEQUA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/26 09:31:20 am EDT
6.800 EUR   +1.19%
01:16aSEQUANA MEDICAL N : Statutory annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
01:16aSEQUANA MEDICAL N : Statutory auditor's report on the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
01:16aSEQUANA MEDICAL N : Statutory auditor's report on the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequana Medical N : Statutory annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021

04/27/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

40

1 EUR

NAT.

Filing date

Nr.

P.

U.

D.

F-cap 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN COMPANIES

AND ASSOCIATIONS CODE

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (on date of deposit)

NAME: ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................

Sequana Medical

......................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Legal form: ...................................................................................................................................................................................................

Public limited company

Address: ...K...o..r.t.r.i.j.k.s..e..s..t.e..e..n..w...e..g .................................................................................................................... Nr.: ....... 1..1..1..2 ..... Box: ...1..0..2 ........

Postal code: .............................. Municipality: ............................................................................................................................................

9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem

Country: ........................................................

Belgium

Register of legal persons - Business court of: ............................................................................................................................................. Website address1: ......................................................................................................................................................................

Gent, Division Gent

Company identification number

BE 0707.821.866

DATE

29 / 03 / 2021

of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioningthe date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association.

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS - FREE TRANSLATION

05

2022

Regarding the financial year from

01

/

01

/

2021

to

31

/

12

/

2021

Preceding financial year from

01

/

01

/

2020

to

31

/

12

/

2020

27 /

approved by the general meeting of

/

The amounts for the preceding period are /XaXreXXnoXt2 identical to the ones previously published.

Total number of pages filed: ............... 4..5 ................... Numbers of sections of the standard form not filed because they serve no useful

6.1, 6.2.3, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.1, 6.3.4, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.8, 6.17, 6.19, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 purpose: .......................................................................................................................................................................................................

Signature (name and position)Signature (name and position)

1 2

Optional information.

Strike out what is not applicable.

OCR9002

Nr.

BE 0707.821.866

F-cap 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW

OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company

WIOT

Nr.: BE 0708.895.596

Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Represented by:

Wim Ottevaere

Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Pierre Chauvineau

Chemin de Coulet 82, 1162 ST Prex, Switzerland

Ian Crosbie

Portland Road 5, W114LH Londen, United Kingdom

Rudy Dekeyser

Klein Nazareth 12, 9840 De Pinte, Belgium

Erik Amble

Villaveien 4, 0371 Oslo, Norway

Jackie Fielding

7 Sunderland Rd Cleadon, SR6 7UR Sunderland, United Kingdom

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV

Nr.: BE 0429.501.944

Culliganlaan 5, 1830 Machelen (Brabant Flamand), Belgium Membership nr.: B00009

Represented by:

Peter D'hondt

Generaal Lemanstraat 67, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium Membership nr.: A 01674

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Chairman of the board of directors 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Administrator - manager 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Director 02/09/2021 - 27/05/2022

Registered auditor 27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Nr.

BE 0707.821.866

F-cap 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.

The annual accounts XwXeXre / were not audited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:

  • A. Bookkeeping of the enterprise ,

  • B. Preparing the annual accounts ,

  • C. Auditing the annual accounts and/or

  • D. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment.

Surname, first names, profession and address

Affiliation number

Nature of the assignment (A, B, C and/or D)

 

Strike out what is not applicable. Optional information.

Nr.

BE 0707.821.866

F-cap 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

Discl.

ASSETS

Formation expenses ................................................................ 6.1 FIXED ASSETS ............................................................................

Intangible fixed assets ............................................................. 6.2

Tangible fixed assets ............................................................... 6.3

Land and buildings ................................................................ Plant, machinery and equipment ........................................... Furniture and vehicles ........................................................... Leasing and similar rights ...................................................... Other tangible fixed assets .................................................... Assets under construction and advance payments ...............

Financial fixed assets ............................................................ 6...4/6.5.1

Affiliated enterprises .............................................................. 6.15

Participating interests .......................................................

Amounts receivable .......................................................... Enterprises linked by participating interests .......................... 6.15

Participating interests .......................................................

Amounts receivable .......................................................... Other financial assets ............................................................

Shares .............................................................................. Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

20

21/28

21

22/27

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

280/1

280

281

282/3

282

283

284/8

284

285/8

.............................

7.507.305 6.877.201 522.991 .............................

85.001 385.761 ............................. .............................

52.229 107.113 25.000 25.000 .............................

............................. ............................. .............................

82.113 .............................

82.113

.............................

3.132.416 2.728.260 312.101 .............................

66.292 234.663 .............................

11.146 .............................

92.055 25.000 25.000 .............................

............................. ............................. .............................

67.055 .............................

67.055

Nr.

BE 0707.821.866

F-cap 3.1

Discl.

CURRENT ASSETS ......................................................................

Amounts receivable after more than one year ......................

Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................

Stocks and contracts in progress ..........................................

Stocks ....................................................................................

Raw materials and consumables ...................................... Work in progress ............................................................... Finished goods ................................................................. Goods purchased for resale ............................................. Immovable property intended for sale .............................. Advance payments ........................................................... Contracts in progress ............................................................

Amounts receivable within one year ......................................

Trade debtors ........................................................................ Other amounts receivable .....................................................

Current investments .............................................................. 6...5.1/6.6

Own shares ........................................................................... Other investments .................................................................

Cash at bank and in hand ........................................................

Deferred charges and accrued income .................................. 6.6

TOTAL ASSETS ........................................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

29/58

29

290

291

3

30/36

30/31

32

33

34

35

36

37

40/41

40

41

50/53

50

51/53

54/58

490/1

13.621.602

463.860 .............................

463.860

2.336.528 2.336.528 1.855.766 .............................

480.762 ............................. ............................. .............................

.............................

812.175 81.882 730.293 ............................. ............................. .............................

9.241.343 767.696

13.462.524

............................. ............................. .............................

1.471.655 1.471.655 1.215.652 .............................

256.003 ............................. ............................. .............................

.............................

661.565 23.625 637.940 ............................. ............................. .............................

10.712.897 616.407

20/58

21.128.907

16.594.940

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,53 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net income 2021 -23,3 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net cash 2021 3,95 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 299x
EV / Sales 2022 2 550x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart SEQUANA MEDICAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sequana Medical N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUANA MEDICAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,80 €
Average target price 11,75 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Crosbie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kirsten van Bockstaele Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Hubert Andre Chauvineau Chairman
Oliver Gödje Chief Medical Officer
Dirk Fengels Global Vice President-Engineering & Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUANA MEDICAL N.V.-10.05%172
MODERNA, INC.-42.60%60 618
LONZA GROUP AG-22.27%45 827
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.73%41 975
SEAGEN INC.-14.88%25 466
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.43%19 565