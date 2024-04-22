F-cap 1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND/OR OTHER DOCUMENTS
TO BE FILED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES
AND ASSOCIATIONS CODE
IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)
NAME: .......................................................................................................................................................................................................Sequana Medical
...................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Legal form:
................................................................................................................................................................................................Public limited company
Address:
Kortrijksesteenweg
Nr.:
...................1112
Box:
.............102
Postal code:
9051
Town:
Sint-Denijs-Westrem
.............................
Country: .......................................................Belgium
Register of legal persons - Commercial court: ..........................................................................................................................................Gent, Division Gent
Website1: ..................................................................................................................................................................................
E-mailaddress1 : .......................................................................................................................................................................
Company registration number
0707.821.866
DATE
10 / 11 / 2023
of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of
the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.
This filing concerns:
- the ANNUAL ACCOUNTS in
- the OTHER DOCUMENTS
EURO
approved by the general meeting of
23 / 05 / 2024
regarding
the financial year covering the period from
01
/
01
/
2023
to
the preceding period of the annual accounts from
01
/
01
/
2022
to
The amounts for the preceding period are /XXXXXare not2 identical to the ones previously published.
- / 12 / 2023
- / 12 / 2022
Total number of pages filed:
...................................121
Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed because they serve
no useful purpose:
....................................................................................6 1, 6 2 3, 6 2 4, 6 2 5, 6 3 1, 6 3 4, 6 4 2, 6 5 2, 6.......8, 6.17,.........................................................................................9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
Signature
Signature
1 Optional mention.
(name and position)
(name and position)
- Strike out what does not apply.
OCR9002
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 2.1
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
AND DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW
OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company
WIOT
Director
Nr.: 0708.895.596
27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
Represented by:
Wim Ottevaere
Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Pierre Chauvineau
Chairman of the board of directors
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Ian Crosbie
Administrator - manager
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Rudy Dekeyser
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025
Jackie Fielding
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
02/09/2021 - 22/05/2026
Alexandra Clyde
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
10/02/2023 - 22/05/2026
Douglas Kohrs
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
10/02/2023 - 22/05/2026
Kenneth Macleod
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
15/11/2023 - 27/05/2027
Ids van der Weij
Director
Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
13/11/2023 - 27/05/2027
PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV
Registered auditor
Nr.: 0429.501.944
27/05/2021 - 23/05/2024
Culliganlaan 5, 1830 Machelen (Brabant Flamand), Belgium
Membership nr.: B00009
Represented by:
Peter D'hondt
Generaal Lemanstraat 67, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium
Membership nr.: A 01674
First Software - F-cap2023 - 2 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 2.2
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 5 of the law of 17th March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.
The annual accounts wereXXX / were not∗ audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:
- Bookkeeping of the enterprise ∗∗,
- Preparing the annual accounts ∗∗,
- Auditing the annual accounts and/or
- Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by accountants or tax accountants, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or tax accountant and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Tax Advisers and Accountants (ITAA) and the nature of his/her assignment.
Surname, first names, profession and address
Affiliation number
Nature of the
assignment
(A, B, C and/or D)
- Strike out what is not applicable. ∗∗ Optional information.
First Software - F-cap2023 - 3 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 3.1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
ASSETS
Formation expenses
6.1
20
.............................
.............................
FIXED ASSETS
21/28
14.680.460,00
13.114.483,00
Intangible fixed assets
6.2
21
13.075.655,00
11.926.220,00
Tangible fixed assets
6.3
22/27
1.479.365,00
1.077.517,00
Land and buildings
22
.............................
.............................
Plant, machinery and equipment
23
60.129,00
71.568,00
Furniture and vehicles
24
324.259,00
552.961,00
Leasing and similar rights
25
.............................
.............................
Other tangible fixed assets
26
131.340,00
171.193,00
Assets under construction and advance payments
27
963.637,00
281.795,00
Financial fixed assets
6.4/6.5.1
28
125.440,00
110.746,00
Affiliated enterprises
6.15
280/1
25.000,00
25.000,00
Participating interests
280
25.000,00
25.000,00
Amounts receivable
281
.............................
.............................
Enterprises linked by participating interests
6.15
282/3
.............................
.............................
Participating interests
282
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable
283
.............................
.............................
Other financial assets
284/8
100.440,00
85.746,00
Shares
284
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable and cash guarantees
285/8
100.440,00
85.746,00
First Software - F-cap2023 - 4 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 3.1
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
CURRENT ASSETS
29/58
7.493.305,00
23.831.896,00
Amounts receivable after more than one year
29
1.387.979,00
782.207,00
Trade debtors
290
.............................
.............................
Other amounts receivable
291
1.387.979,00
782.207,00
Stocks and contracts in progress
3
1.811.345,00
2.294.111,00
Stocks
30/36
1.811.345,00
2.294.111,00
Raw materials and consumables
30/31
1.635.301,00
2.061.313,00
Work in progress
32
.............................
.............................
Finished goods
33
176.044,00
232.798,00
Goods purchased for resale
34
.............................
.............................
Immovable property intended for sale
35
.............................
.............................
Advance payments
36
.............................
.............................
Contracts in progress
37
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable within one year
40/41
950.435,00
1.212.435,00
Trade debtors
40
43.075,00
113.871,00
Other amounts receivable
41
907.360,00
1.098.564,00
Current investments
6.5.1/6.6
50/53
.............................
.............................
Own shares
50
.............................
.............................
Other investments
51/53
.............................
.............................
Cash at bank and in hand
54/58
2.286.958,00
18.356.178,00
Deferred charges and accrued income
6.6
490/1
1.056.588,00
1.186.965,00
TOTAL ASSETS
20/58
22.173.765,00
36.946.379,00
First Software - F-cap2023 - 5 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 3.2
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY .......................................................................................
Contribution ..............................................................................
Capital ...................................................................................
Issued capital ....................................................................
Uncalled capital 4 ..............................................................
Outside the capital .................................................................
Share premium account ....................................................
Others ...............................................................................
Revaluation surpluses
Reserves
Reserves not available
Legal reserve
Reserves statutorily not available
Aquisition of own shares
Financial support
Other
Untaxed reserves
Available reserves
Accumulated profits (losses)
(+)/(-)
Investment grants
Advance to associates on the sharing out of the assets 5 ...
PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES .........................................
Provisions for liabilities and charges .....................................
Pensions and similar obligations ...........................................
Taxation .................................................................................
Major repairs and maintenance .............................................
Environmental obligations .....................................................
Other liabilities and charges ..................................................
Deferred taxes ..........................................................................
__________________________
- Amount to substract of the issued capital
- Amount to substract from the other part of the equity
Discl. Codes
Period
Preceding period
10/15
-3.829.707,00
10.802.215,00
6.7.1
10/11
188.570.716,00
172.784.626,00
10
2.926.296,00
2.460.487,00
100
2.926.296,00
2.460.487,00
101
.............................
.............................
11
185.644.420,00
170.324.139,00
1100/10
185.644.420,00
170.324.139,00
1100/19
.............................
.............................
12
.............................
.............................
13
686.404,00
1.321.184,00
130/1
686.404,00
1.321.184,00
130
.............................
.............................
1311
.............................
.............................
1312
.............................
.............................
1313
.............................
.............................
1319
686.404,00
1.321.184,00
132
.............................
.............................
133
.............................
.............................
14
-193.086.827,00
-163.303.595,00
15
.............................
.............................
19
.............................
.............................
16
667.797,00
228.194,00
160/5
667.797,00
228.194,00
160
667.797,00
228.194,00
161
.............................
.............................
162
.............................
.............................
163
.............................
.............................
6.8
164/5
.............................
.............................
168
.............................
.............................
First Software - F-cap2023 - 6 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 3.2
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
AMOUNTS PAYABLE
17/49
25.335.675,00
25.915.970,00
Amounts payable after more than one year
6.9
17
9.597.366,00
12.807.500,00
Financial debts
170/4
9.597.366,00
12.807.500,00
Subordinated loans
170
4.944.922,00
6.070.579,00
Unsubordinated debentures
171
.............................
.............................
Leasing and other similar obligations
172
.............................
.............................
Credit institutions
173
.............................
.............................
Other loans
174
4.652.444,00
6.736.921,00
Trade debts
175
.............................
.............................
Suppliers
1750
.............................
.............................
Bills of exchange payable
1751
.............................
.............................
Advances received on contracts in progress
176
.............................
.............................
Other amounts payable
178/9
.............................
.............................
Amounts payable within one year
6.9
42/48
12.339.931,00
9.588.189,00
Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year
7.263.550,00
4.482.914,00
falling due within one year
42
Financial debts
43
.............................
.............................
Credit institutions
430/8
.............................
.............................
Other loans
439
.............................
.............................
Trade debts
44
2.693.921,00
3.211.304,00
Suppliers
440/4
2.693.921,00
3.211.304,00
Bills of exchange payable
441
.............................
.............................
Advances received on contracts in progress
46
170.260,00
164.492,00
Taxes, remuneration and social security
6.9
45
2.212.200,00
1.729.479,00
Taxes
450/3
473.184,00
442.174,00
Remuneration and social security
454/9
1.739.016,00
1.287.305,00
Other amounts payable
47/48
.............................
.............................
Accruals and deferred income
6.9
492/3
3.398.378,00
3.520.281,00
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10/49
22.173.765,00
36.946.379,00
First Software - F-cap2023 - 7 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 4
INCOME STATEMENT
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Operating income
70/76A
10.839.227,00
13.057.906,00
Turnover
6.10
70
712.173,00
922.687,00
Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress:
-56.754,00
-54.480,00
increase (decrease)
(+)/(-)
71
Own work capitalised
72
9.554.540,00
11.659.525,00
Other operating income
6.10
74
629.268,00
530.174,00
Non-recurring operating income
6.12
76A
.............................
.............................
Operating charges
60/66A
38.747.739,00
36.198.200,00
Raw materials, consumables
60
590.136,00
205.758,00
Purchases
600/8
164.124,00
411.305,00
Stocks: decrease (increase)
(+)/(-)
609
426.012,00
-205.547,00
Services and other goods
61
19.194.798,00
20.013.122,00
Remuneration, social security costs and pensions
(+)/(-)
6.10
62
9.085.246,00
8.408.911,00
Depreciation of and other amounts written off formation
8.759.741,00
6.917.993,00
expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets
630
Amounts written off stocks, contracts in progress and trade
193.483,00
debtors: Appropriations (write-backs)
(+)/(-)
6.10
631/4
.............................
Provisions for liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses
439.603,00
-281.657,00
and write-backs)
(+)/(-)
6.10
635/8
Other operating charges
6.10
640/8
.............................
598,00
Operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs (-)
649
.............................
.............................
Non-recurring operating charges
6.12
66A
678.215,00
739.992,00
Operating profit (loss)
(+)/(-)
9901
-27.908.512,00
-23.140.294,00
First Software - F-cap2023 - 8 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 4
Financial income ......................................................................
Recurring financial income ....................................................
Income from financial fixed assets ....................................
Income from current assets ..............................................
Other financial income ......................................................
Non-recurring financial income ..............................................
Financial charges .....................................................................
Recurring financial charges ...................................................
Debt charges .........................................................................
Amounts written off current assets except stocks, contracts
in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs)
......................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Other financial charges
Non-recurring financial charges
Gain (loss) for the period before taxes
(+)/(-)
Transfer from deferred taxes
Transfer to deferred taxes
Income taxes
(+)/(-)
Taxes
Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax provisions
Gain (loss) of the period
(+)/(-)
Transfer from untaxed reserves
Transfer to untaxed reserves
Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation
..(+)/(-)
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
75/76B
241.186,00
274.423,00
75
241.186,00
274.423,00
750
.............................
.............................
751
.............................
130,00
6.11
752/9
241.186,00
274.293,00
6.12
76B
.............................
.............................
65/66B
1.674.652,00
1.549.354,00
6.11
65
1.674.652,00
1.549.354,00
650
1.428.248,00
847.725,00
651
.............................
.............................
652/9
246.404,00
701.629,00
6.12
66B
.............................
.............................
9903
-29.341.978,00
-24.415.225,00
780
.............................
.............................
680
.............................
.............................
6.13
67/77
441.254,00
369.938,00
670/3
441.254,00
369.938,00
77
.............................
.............................
9904
-29.783.232,00
-24.785.163,00
789
.............................
.............................
689
.............................
.............................
9905
-29.783.232,00
-24.785.163,00
First Software - F-cap2023 - 9 / 121
Nr.
0707.821.866
F-cap 5
APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT
Profit (loss) to be appropriated
(+)/(-)
Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation
(+)/(-)
Profit (loss) brought forward
(+)/(-)
Withdrawals from capital and reserves
on the contribution
from reserves
Transfer to capital and reserves
to the contribution
to legal reserve
to other reserves
Profit (loss) to be carried forward
(+)/(-)
Owners' contribution in respect of losses
Profit to be distributed
Dividends
Directors' or managers' entitlements
Employees
Other beneficiaries
Codes
Period
Preceding period
9906
-193.086.827,00
-163.303.595,00
(9905)
-29.783.232,00
-24.785.163,00
14P
-163.303.595,00
-138.518.432,00
791/2
.............................
.............................
791
.............................
.............................
792
.............................
.............................
691/2
.............................
.............................
691
.............................
.............................
6920
.............................
.............................
6921
.............................
.............................
(14)
-193.086.827,00
-163.303.595,00
794
.............................
.............................
694/7
.............................
.............................
694
.............................
.............................
695
.............................
.............................
696
.............................
.............................
697
.............................
.............................
First Software - F-cap2023 - 10 / 121
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sequana Medical NV published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 17:37:01 UTC.