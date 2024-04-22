F-cap 1

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)

NAME: .......................................................................................................................................................................................................Sequana Medical

Legal form:

................................................................................................................................................................................................Public limited company

Address:

Kortrijksesteenweg

Nr.:

...................1112

Box:

.............102

Postal code:

9051

Town:

Sint-Denijs-Westrem

Country: .......................................................Belgium

Register of legal persons - Commercial court: ..........................................................................................................................................Gent, Division Gent

Website1: ..................................................................................................................................................................................

E-mailaddress1 : .......................................................................................................................................................................

Company registration number

0707.821.866

DATE

10 / 11 / 2023

of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of

the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.

This filing concerns:

  • the ANNUAL ACCOUNTS in
  • the OTHER DOCUMENTS

EURO

approved by the general meeting of

23 / 05 / 2024

regarding

the financial year covering the period from

01

/

01

/

2023

to

the preceding period of the annual accounts from

01

/

01

/

2022

to

The amounts for the preceding period are /XXXXXare not2 identical to the ones previously published.

  1. / 12 / 2023
  1. / 12 / 2022

Total number of pages filed:

...................................121

Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed because they serve

no useful purpose:

....................................................................................6 1, 6 2 3, 6 2 4, 6 2 5, 6 3 1, 6 3 4, 6 4 2, 6 5 2, 6.......8, 6.17,.........................................................................................9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Signature

Signature

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

AND DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW

OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company

WIOT

Director

Nr.: 0708.895.596

27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

Represented by:

Wim Ottevaere

Graslei 3 box b, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Pierre Chauvineau

Chairman of the board of directors

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Ian Crosbie

Administrator - manager

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Rudy Dekeyser

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

27/05/2021 - 29/05/2025

Jackie Fielding

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

02/09/2021 - 22/05/2026

Alexandra Clyde

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

10/02/2023 - 22/05/2026

Douglas Kohrs

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

10/02/2023 - 22/05/2026

Kenneth Macleod

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box bus 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

15/11/2023 - 27/05/2027

Ids van der Weij

Director

Kortrijksesteenweg 1112 box 102, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

13/11/2023 - 27/05/2027

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV

Registered auditor

Nr.: 0429.501.944

27/05/2021 - 23/05/2024

Culliganlaan 5, 1830 Machelen (Brabant Flamand), Belgium

Membership nr.: B00009

Represented by:

Peter D'hondt

Generaal Lemanstraat 67, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium

Membership nr.: A 01674

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 5 of the law of 17th March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.

The annual accounts wereXXX / were not audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:

  1. Bookkeeping of the enterprise ∗∗,
  2. Preparing the annual accounts ∗∗,
  3. Auditing the annual accounts and/or
  4. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by accountants or tax accountants, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or tax accountant and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Tax Advisers and Accountants (ITAA) and the nature of his/her assignment.

Surname, first names, profession and address

Affiliation number

Nature of the

assignment

(A, B, C and/or D)

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

ASSETS

Formation expenses

6.1

20

.............................

.............................

FIXED ASSETS

21/28

14.680.460,00

13.114.483,00

Intangible fixed assets

6.2

21

13.075.655,00

11.926.220,00

Tangible fixed assets

6.3

22/27

1.479.365,00

1.077.517,00

Land and buildings

22

.............................

.............................

Plant, machinery and equipment

23

60.129,00

71.568,00

Furniture and vehicles

24

324.259,00

552.961,00

Leasing and similar rights

25

.............................

.............................

Other tangible fixed assets

26

131.340,00

171.193,00

Assets under construction and advance payments

27

963.637,00

281.795,00

Financial fixed assets

6.4/6.5.1

28

125.440,00

110.746,00

Affiliated enterprises

6.15

280/1

25.000,00

25.000,00

Participating interests

280

25.000,00

25.000,00

Amounts receivable

281

.............................

.............................

Enterprises linked by participating interests

6.15

282/3

.............................

.............................

Participating interests

282

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable

283

.............................

.............................

Other financial assets

284/8

100.440,00

85.746,00

Shares

284

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable and cash guarantees

285/8

100.440,00

85.746,00

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 3.1

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

CURRENT ASSETS

29/58

7.493.305,00

23.831.896,00

Amounts receivable after more than one year

29

1.387.979,00

782.207,00

Trade debtors

290

.............................

.............................

Other amounts receivable

291

1.387.979,00

782.207,00

Stocks and contracts in progress

3

1.811.345,00

2.294.111,00

Stocks

30/36

1.811.345,00

2.294.111,00

Raw materials and consumables

30/31

1.635.301,00

2.061.313,00

Work in progress

32

.............................

.............................

Finished goods

33

176.044,00

232.798,00

Goods purchased for resale

34

.............................

.............................

Immovable property intended for sale

35

.............................

.............................

Advance payments

36

.............................

.............................

Contracts in progress

37

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable within one year

40/41

950.435,00

1.212.435,00

Trade debtors

40

43.075,00

113.871,00

Other amounts receivable

41

907.360,00

1.098.564,00

Current investments

6.5.1/6.6

50/53

.............................

.............................

Own shares

50

.............................

.............................

Other investments

51/53

.............................

.............................

Cash at bank and in hand

54/58

2.286.958,00

18.356.178,00

Deferred charges and accrued income

6.6

490/1

1.056.588,00

1.186.965,00

TOTAL ASSETS

20/58

22.173.765,00

36.946.379,00

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 3.2

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY .......................................................................................

Contribution ..............................................................................

Capital ...................................................................................

Issued capital ....................................................................

Uncalled capital 4 ..............................................................

Outside the capital .................................................................

Share premium account ....................................................

Others ...............................................................................

Revaluation surpluses

Reserves

Reserves not available

Legal reserve

Reserves statutorily not available

Aquisition of own shares

Financial support

Other

Untaxed reserves

Available reserves

Accumulated profits (losses)

(+)/(-)

Investment grants

Advance to associates on the sharing out of the assets 5 ...

PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES .........................................

Provisions for liabilities and charges .....................................

Pensions and similar obligations ...........................................

Taxation .................................................................................

Major repairs and maintenance .............................................

Environmental obligations .....................................................

Other liabilities and charges ..................................................

Deferred taxes ..........................................................................

Discl. Codes

Period

Preceding period

10/15

-3.829.707,00

10.802.215,00

6.7.1

10/11

188.570.716,00

172.784.626,00

10

2.926.296,00

2.460.487,00

100

2.926.296,00

2.460.487,00

101

.............................

.............................

11

185.644.420,00

170.324.139,00

1100/10

185.644.420,00

170.324.139,00

1100/19

.............................

.............................

12

.............................

.............................

13

686.404,00

1.321.184,00

130/1

686.404,00

1.321.184,00

130

.............................

.............................

1311

.............................

.............................

1312

.............................

.............................

1313

.............................

.............................

1319

686.404,00

1.321.184,00

132

.............................

.............................

133

.............................

.............................

14

-193.086.827,00

-163.303.595,00

15

.............................

.............................

19

.............................

.............................

16

667.797,00

228.194,00

160/5

667.797,00

228.194,00

160

667.797,00

228.194,00

161

.............................

.............................

162

.............................

.............................

163

.............................

.............................

6.8

164/5

.............................

.............................

168

.............................

.............................

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 3.2

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

AMOUNTS PAYABLE

17/49

25.335.675,00

25.915.970,00

Amounts payable after more than one year

6.9

17

9.597.366,00

12.807.500,00

Financial debts

170/4

9.597.366,00

12.807.500,00

Subordinated loans

170

4.944.922,00

6.070.579,00

Unsubordinated debentures

171

.............................

.............................

Leasing and other similar obligations

172

.............................

.............................

Credit institutions

173

.............................

.............................

Other loans

174

4.652.444,00

6.736.921,00

Trade debts

175

.............................

.............................

Suppliers

1750

.............................

.............................

Bills of exchange payable

1751

.............................

.............................

Advances received on contracts in progress

176

.............................

.............................

Other amounts payable

178/9

.............................

.............................

Amounts payable within one year

6.9

42/48

12.339.931,00

9.588.189,00

Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year

7.263.550,00

4.482.914,00

falling due within one year

42

Financial debts

43

.............................

.............................

Credit institutions

430/8

.............................

.............................

Other loans

439

.............................

.............................

Trade debts

44

2.693.921,00

3.211.304,00

Suppliers

440/4

2.693.921,00

3.211.304,00

Bills of exchange payable

441

.............................

.............................

Advances received on contracts in progress

46

170.260,00

164.492,00

Taxes, remuneration and social security

6.9

45

2.212.200,00

1.729.479,00

Taxes

450/3

473.184,00

442.174,00

Remuneration and social security

454/9

1.739.016,00

1.287.305,00

Other amounts payable

47/48

.............................

.............................

Accruals and deferred income

6.9

492/3

3.398.378,00

3.520.281,00

TOTAL LIABILITIES

10/49

22.173.765,00

36.946.379,00

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 4

INCOME STATEMENT

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Operating income

70/76A

10.839.227,00

13.057.906,00

Turnover

6.10

70

712.173,00

922.687,00

Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress:

-56.754,00

-54.480,00

increase (decrease)

(+)/(-)

71

Own work capitalised

72

9.554.540,00

11.659.525,00

Other operating income

6.10

74

629.268,00

530.174,00

Non-recurring operating income

6.12

76A

.............................

.............................

Operating charges

60/66A

38.747.739,00

36.198.200,00

Raw materials, consumables

60

590.136,00

205.758,00

Purchases

600/8

164.124,00

411.305,00

Stocks: decrease (increase)

(+)/(-)

609

426.012,00

-205.547,00

Services and other goods

61

19.194.798,00

20.013.122,00

Remuneration, social security costs and pensions

(+)/(-)

6.10

62

9.085.246,00

8.408.911,00

Depreciation of and other amounts written off formation

8.759.741,00

6.917.993,00

expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets

630

Amounts written off stocks, contracts in progress and trade

193.483,00

debtors: Appropriations (write-backs)

(+)/(-)

6.10

631/4

.............................

Provisions for liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses

439.603,00

-281.657,00

and write-backs)

(+)/(-)

6.10

635/8

Other operating charges

6.10

640/8

.............................

598,00

Operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs (-)

649

.............................

.............................

Non-recurring operating charges

6.12

66A

678.215,00

739.992,00

Operating profit (loss)

(+)/(-)

9901

-27.908.512,00

-23.140.294,00

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 4

Financial income ......................................................................

Recurring financial income ....................................................

Income from financial fixed assets ....................................

Income from current assets ..............................................

Other financial income ......................................................

Non-recurring financial income ..............................................

Financial charges .....................................................................

Recurring financial charges ...................................................

Debt charges .........................................................................

Amounts written off current assets except stocks, contracts

in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs)

......................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Other financial charges

Non-recurring financial charges

Gain (loss) for the period before taxes

(+)/(-)

Transfer from deferred taxes

Transfer to deferred taxes

Income taxes

(+)/(-)

Taxes

Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax provisions

Gain (loss) of the period

(+)/(-)

Transfer from untaxed reserves

Transfer to untaxed reserves

Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation

..(+)/(-)

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

75/76B

241.186,00

274.423,00

75

241.186,00

274.423,00

750

.............................

.............................

751

.............................

130,00

6.11

752/9

241.186,00

274.293,00

6.12

76B

.............................

.............................

65/66B

1.674.652,00

1.549.354,00

6.11

65

1.674.652,00

1.549.354,00

650

1.428.248,00

847.725,00

651

.............................

.............................

652/9

246.404,00

701.629,00

6.12

66B

.............................

.............................

9903

-29.341.978,00

-24.415.225,00

780

.............................

.............................

680

.............................

.............................

6.13

67/77

441.254,00

369.938,00

670/3

441.254,00

369.938,00

77

.............................

.............................

9904

-29.783.232,00

-24.785.163,00

789

.............................

.............................

689

.............................

.............................

9905

-29.783.232,00

-24.785.163,00

Nr.

0707.821.866

F-cap 5

APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT

Profit (loss) to be appropriated

(+)/(-)

Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation

(+)/(-)

Profit (loss) brought forward

(+)/(-)

Withdrawals from capital and reserves

on the contribution

from reserves

Transfer to capital and reserves

to the contribution

to legal reserve

to other reserves

Profit (loss) to be carried forward

(+)/(-)

Owners' contribution in respect of losses

Profit to be distributed

Dividends

Directors' or managers' entitlements

Employees

Other beneficiaries

Codes

Period

Preceding period

9906

-193.086.827,00

-163.303.595,00

(9905)

-29.783.232,00

-24.785.163,00

14P

-163.303.595,00

-138.518.432,00

791/2

.............................

.............................

791

.............................

.............................

792

.............................

.............................

691/2

.............................

.............................

691

.............................

.............................

6920

.............................

.............................

6921

.............................

.............................

(14)

-193.086.827,00

-163.303.595,00

794

.............................

.............................

694/7

.............................

.............................

694

.............................

.............................

695

.............................

.............................

696

.............................

.............................

697

.............................

.............................

