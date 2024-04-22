DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 5 of the law of 17th March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.

The annual accounts wereXXX / were not∗ audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:

Bookkeeping of the enterprise ∗∗ , Preparing the annual accounts ∗∗ , Auditing the annual accounts and/or Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by accountants or tax accountants, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or tax accountant and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Tax Advisers and Accountants (ITAA) and the nature of his/her assignment.