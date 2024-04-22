FREE TRANSLATION

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF SEQUANA MEDICAL NV ON THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2023

We present to you our statutory auditor's report in the context of our statutory audit of the annual accounts of Sequana Medical NV (the "Company"). This report includes our report on the annual accounts, as well as the other legal and regulatory requirements. This forms part of an integrated whole and is indivisible.

We have been appointed as statutory auditor by the general meeting d.d. 27 May 2021, following the proposal formulated by the board of directors and following the recommendation by the audit committee. Our mandate will expire on the date of the general meeting which will deliberate on the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023. We have performed the statutory audit of the Company's annual accounts for 6 consecutive years.

Report on the annual accounts

Unqualified opinion

We have performed the statutory audit of the Company's annual accounts, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2023, and the profit and loss account for the year then ended, and the notes to the annual accounts, characterised by a balance sheet total of EUR 22.173.765 and a profit and loss account showing a loss for the year of EUR 29.783.232.

In our opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the Company's net equity and financial position as at 31 December 2023, and of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial-reporting framework applicable in Belgium.

Basis for unqualified opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Belgium. Furthermore, we have applied the International Standards on Auditing as approved by the IAASB which are applicable to the year-end and which are not yet approved at the national level. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts" section of our report. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Belgium, including the requirements related to independence.

We have obtained from the board of directors and Company officials the explanations and information necessary for performing our audit.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

