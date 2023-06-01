English translation : Board of Directors Report to the Combined General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 27, 2023 on the Resolutions Unrelated to the Approval of the Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 06/01/2023 | 09:31am EDT Send by mail :

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS A French société anonyme (corporation) with stated capital of €2,330,932.50 Principal office: Les Portes de la Défense, 15-55 boulevard Charles de Gaulle - 92700 COLOMBES Nanterre Trade and Companies Register no. B 450 249 677 (the "Company") BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT to the COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 27, 2023 ON THE RESOLUTIONS UNRELATED TO THE APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Dear Shareholders, We have convened this ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the law and of our Company's Bylaws, for the purpose of requesting that you vote on the following transactions: Ordinary Matters Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 Approval of the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 Appropriation of net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 Agreements with related parties Approval of the compensation plan for non-executive directors Renewal of Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux as director Renewal of Mr. Yves Maitre as director Acknowledgement of the end of mandate of Ms. Maïlys Ferrère as director and appointment of Ms. Maria Marced Martin as director Acknowledgment that equity is less than half of the share capital at December 31, 2022 Extraordinary Matters Decision to continue operations despite the loss of half of the share capital at December 31, 2022 and acknowledgement that the equity was reconstituted in April 2023 Issuance of stock subscription warrants to subscribe up to 1,260,000 ordinary shares (representing, to date, 315,000 ADS); establishing the conditions for exercising the stock warrants and adoption of an issuance agreement; revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of Ms. Maria Marced Martin and Messrs. Wesley Cummins, Yves Maitre, Richard Nottenburg, Hubert de Pesquidoux, Dominique Pitteloud, and Zvi Slonimsky; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription options to employees and management of the Company and of its subsidiaries, and revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the beneficiaries of such options; conditions attached to such authorization; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors Authority delegated to the Board of Directors to issue stock subscription warrants reserved to a specific class of persons and revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of such class Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to issue restricted free shares to employees and management of the

Company and of its subsidiaries, and revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the holders of such restricted free shares; conditions attached to such authorization; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors Setting an overall ceiling of 12,000,000 ordinary shares (representing, to date, 3,000,000 ADS) for issues of stock subscription options, stock subscription warrants and restricted free shares granted pursuant to resolutions 12, 13 and 14 of this general shareholders' meeting delegated to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase up to a maximum nominal amount of €1,000,000 by issuing shares and/or securities that confer rights to the Company's equity and/or to securities that confer the right to an allotment of debt securities, reserved to specific classes of persons and revocation of preemptive subscription rights in favor of such classes, and to amend the terms of any debt securities issued under this or prior delegations authorized by the shareholders Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to proceed to a reduction of the share capital by way of incorporation of losses into capital, with terms and timing to be decided by the Board of Directors Authority delegated to the Board of Directors to decide to increase the share capital by issuing shares reserved for employees and revocation of preemptive subscription rights in favor of such employees Powers and formalities This report, which completes the management report on the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, concerns the other resolutions submitted as ordinary and extraordinary matters to the shareholders' meeting. This report is also completed by the statutory auditors' special reports on the resolutions submitted to you. * * * 1 ORDINARY MATTERS AGREEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES We remind you that three agreements authorized by the Board of Directors and approved by the General Meeting in previous years continued during the year under review, namely a State Guaranteed Loan concluded with Bpifrance Financement on April 30, 2022 for an amount of 5,000,000 euros, in order to support the Company in its development projects;

a Directors & Officers insurance policy taken out in 2011 to cover the risks associated with the listing of the Company's ordinary shares in the form of ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE); and

a severance indemnity decided in 2016 in favor of the Chief Executive Officer consisting of eighteen (18) months of his gross annual fixed compensation and 150% of his annual bonus, as well as the portion of the securities giving entitlement to ordinary shares in the Company that he could have acquired during the twelve (12) months following the date of termination of his term of office. We therefore invite you to acknowledge the conclusions of the Statutory Auditors' special report and to take note of the agreements referred to in Article L. 225-40 of the French Commercial Code which are discussed therein. APPROVAL OF THE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Non-executive directors currently benefit from a compensation plan, which we wish to maintain unchanged. We propose that under the compensation plan for non-executive directors: Each non-executive director, excluding Ms. Mailys Ferrere and Mr. Sailest Chittipeddi will receive directors' fees as follows: - Basic directors' fees US$ 20,000 per year Special directors' fees paid in consideration for a director's membership in study committees . Member of the Audit Committee US$ 6,000 per year . Chair of the Audit Committee US$ 12,000 per year . Member of the Compensation Committee US$ 4,500 per year . Chair of the Compensation Committee US$ 9,000 per year . Member of the Governance Committee US$ 2,500 per year . Chair of the Governance Committee US$ 5,000 per year A director may not be a member of more than two committees nor chair more than one committee. No compensation shall be paid to Ms. Ferrere as her terms of employment prohibit her from receiving compensation for board membership. Mr. Chittipeddi has declined any compensation in order to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Each non-executive director may be reimbursed for reasonable travel expenses, upon presentation of receipts. We request that you approve this compensation plan, unchanged since last year, which is necessary for the functioning of the Board. PROPOSAL TO RENEW MR. HUBERT DE PESQUIDOUX AND MR. YVES MAITRE AS DIRECTORS We inform you that the terms of office as directors of Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux and Mr. Yves Maitre will expire at the end of the ordinary annual general meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors proposes to reappoint Mr. Nottenburg and Mr. Pitteloud as members of the Board of Directors. If elected, Mr. de Pesquidoux and Mr. Maitre will each be appointed for a term of three (3) years, which will expire at the conclusion of the annual ordinary general shareholders' meeting convened in 2026 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025. Mr. de Pesquidoux and Mr. Maitre have already given notice that they would accept such positions. We request that you approve these nominations which are necessary for the functioning of the Board. IV. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THE END OF MANDATE OF MS. MAÏLYS FERRÈRE AS DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF MS. MARIA MARCED MARTIN AS DIRECTOR Ms. Maïlys Ferrère, coming to the end of her second term as director, has decided not to seek a renewal of her mandate. The members of the Board take this opportunity to thank her for her service. Due to her considerable experience in the semiconductor industry, we propose the nomination of Ms. Maria Marced Martin, President of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) Europe, as a new member of the Board of Directors. If elected, Ms. Marced Martin will be appointed for a term of three (3) years, which will expire at the conclusion of the annual ordinary general shareholders' meeting convened in 2026 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025. Ms. Marced Martin has already given notice that she would accept such position. We request that you approve this nomination which is necessary for the functioning of the Board. 2 ACKNOWLEDGMENT THAT EQUITY IS LESS THAN HALF OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 We note that as of December 31, 2022, the statutory net equity of the Company as presented in the financial statements that are the subject of Proposal 1 had fallen below half of the Company's statutory nominal capital. We therefore request that you acknowledge that the Company's net equity position as of December 31, 2022 is less than one half of the share capital. EXTRAORDINARY MATTERS VI. DECISION TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS DESPITE THE LOSS OF HALF OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT THAT THE EQUITY WAS RECONSTITUTED IN APRIL 2023 The Company's shareholders' equity, as stated in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, represents less than half of its share capital. Due to the level of net equity as described in the prior point, and in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code, we submit a resolution to you to decide whether to continue the Company's activity. Further, we note that the net equity level has been reconstituted as of April 11, 2023 to a value at least equal to half the share capital. We recommend that you vote to continue the Company's activity and acknowledge that the Company's net equity position has been reconstituted as of April 11, 2023 to a value at least equal to one half of the share capital. VII. ISSUANCE OF STOCK SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE UP TO 1,260,000 ORDINARY SHARES (REPRESENTING, TO DATE, 315,000 ADS); ESTABLISHING THE CONDITIONS FOR EXERCISING THE STOCK WARRANTS AND ADOPTION OF AN ISSUANCE AGREEMENT; REVOCATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' PREEMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN FAVOR OF MS. MARIA MARCED MARTIN AND MESSRS. WESLEY CUMMINS, YVES MAITRE, RICHARD NOTTENBURG, HUBERT DE PESQUIDOUX, DOMINIQUE PITTELOUD, AND ZVI SLONIMSKY We propose issuing a total of 1,260,000 stock warrants (« Director Warrants ») (to date, 315,000 ADS) to non-executive directors of the Company. The Company believes it is desirable to associate the non-executive directors with the success of the Company via the grant of Director Warrants, which justifies the revocation of anti-dilution subscription rights. The number of Director Warrants was determined by the Company in comparing the practices of comparable public companies. It is noted that Mr. Chittipeddi has declined to be granted Director Warrants to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Such issues are governed by Articles L. 228-91 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and must be authorized by a general shareholders' meeting voting on extraordinary matters. The subscription price for each Director Warrant will be set at €0.00001, or €1.80 for each block of 180,000 Director Warrants, and will confer the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share with a par value of €0.01 (hereinafter, "New Share") for a period of ten (10) years, at a price set on the date of the general shareholders' meeting and subsequent issue date of the Director Warrants. Therefore, we propose that the purchase price of securities subscribed by exercising each Director Warrants be set by reference to the closing price of the Company's share on the NYSE on the date the shareholders' meeting issues the Director Warrants. For this purpose, we propose that you delegate to the Board of Directors the authority to certify the exercise price of the Director Warrants, with the right to subdelegate its authority in accordance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Such exercise price will be equal to 1/4th the closing price of the Sequans Communications ADS on the NYSE on the issue date. We propose that you set at 180,000 the number of Director Warrants to be issued to each director, at a subscription price of €0.00001 per Director Warrants (€12.600 in total for the 1,260,000 Director Warrants), This price must be paid at the time of subscription, either in cash, by making a cash payment or a transfer to any of the bank accounts opened in the Company's name, or by a setoff against a claim held against the Company for directors' fees. New Shares subscribed by exercising the Director Warrants will be subscribed for cash and paid in full at the time of the subscription, in cash or by a setoff against a claim held against the Company. These New Shares will be subject to all provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and will enjoy all rights pertaining to shares in that class, as of the date the capital increase is completed. Exercising the 1,260,000 Director Warrants would result in an increase of stated capital in a maximum nominal amount of €12,600, on the basis of an issuance of 1,260,000 New Shares with a par value of €0.01 each. Consequently, we request that you authorize the Board to increase stated capital by a maximum nominal amount of €12,600 for the issue proposed. The terms and conditions governing the Director Warrants are set forth in the Director Warrants issuance agreement ("Director Warrants Issuance Agreement"), which is appended to these resolutions as Attachment 1. The general shareholders' meeting is requested to adopt all provisions of said Director Warrants Issuance Agreements. We propose that you set the vesting conditions for the Director Warrants, whose subscription is reserved to each of the non-executive directors, as follows: Provided each non-executive director still holds the office of director or is a member of board advisory committee, the Director Warrants shall vest on the anniversary date of the grant, meaning June 27, 2023.

The vested Director Warrants may exercise until June 27, 2033. In accordance with Article L. 225-132 of the French Commercial Code, the decision of the shareholders' meeting to issue the Director Warrants will constitute an automatic waiver by the shareholders, in favor of the holder of the Director Warrants, of their preemptive subscription right to the shares that may be subscribed by exercising and presenting such Director Warrants. Said waiver will accrue in favor of the holder of the Director Warrants on the date they are exercised. In consequence of these decisions with respect to Director Warrants, the general shareholders' meeting may delegate to the Board of Directors full powers to: Inform the beneficiaries of the Director Warrants, collect the subscription price for said Director Warrants and perform all necessary formalities; Carry out the increase of stated capital resulting from the exercise of the Director Warrants and, in particular, to:

if applicable, certify, at any time or at the first Board of Directors' meeting following the end of each fiscal year, the number and par value of the shares subscribed by the holders of DIRECTOR WARRANTS and the corresponding capital increases;

make the necessary amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and perform all necessary formalities;

take in due course all measures that may be necessary to preserve the rights of the holders of Director Warrants in the cases prescribed by law and in accordance with the requirements of the issuance agreements. However, during the entire period of validity of the Director Warrants, the Company shall be entitled (i) to change its legal form or corporate purposes without obtaining the prior authorization of the Director Warrants holders and (ii) to amend the rules for distributing profits, redeem its capital and create preferred shares that result in such amendment or redemption, provided it is authorized to do so in accordance with the requirements of Article L.228-103 of the French Commercial Code and that, in consequence thereof, the Company takes the measures necessary to preserve the holders' rights, in compliance with applicable statutory and/or regulatory provisions; and

L.228-103 of the French Commercial Code and that, in consequence thereof, the Company takes the measures necessary to preserve the holders' rights, in compliance with applicable statutory and/or regulatory provisions; and in general, enter into all agreements, take all measures, perform all formalities with respect to the issuance, successful issue and financial servicing of the shares issued pursuant to this authorization and make all corresponding amendments to the Company's bylaws as well as performing all necessary formalities in order to allow the Company shares to be issued hereunder to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of ADS. The holders of the Director Warrants will benefit from the protections afforded by the statutes and regulations to holders of Director Warrants, in accordance with the requirements prescribed for this class of securities that confer equity rights, and as set forth in the Director Warrants Issuance Agreement. Pursuant to Article L. 225-138of the French Commercial Code, we propose that you revoke the preemptive subscription rights of existing shareholders in favor of the following designated persons: Beneficiaries Director Warrants Subscriptions Ms. Maria Marced Martin Residing at Avenue Baron de Carcer 21, 906, 11 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 46001 Valence - Spain Mr. Wesley Cummins Residing at 4505 Lorraine Ave 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 Dallas, Texas 75205 - USA Mr. Yves Maître Residing at 21 av des Cévennes, 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 26250 Livron sur Drôme - FRANCE Mr. Richard Nottenburg Residing at 11 East 29th Street, Apt 27a, 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 New York, NY 10016 - USA Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux Residing at 875 Snow King Court, PO Box 10857, 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 Jackson Hole, Wyoming 83001 - USA Mr. Dominique Pitteloud Residing at rue Louis de Savoie 59, 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 1110 Morges - SWITZERLAND Mr. Zvi Slonimsky Residing at 12, Rekanati St., 180,000 Director Warrants €1.80 Tel-Aviv 69494, ISRAEL Total 1,260,000 Director Warrants €12.60 Because the exercise price of the Director Warrants is unknown as of the date of this report, we propose to fully inform the general shareholders' meeting by preparing an additional report that will describe the exact impact of the issuance of the Director Warrants on the position of holders of equity shares or securities, on the basis of the actual exercise price that will be set. This additional report will be prepared within a period of 15 days following the date of this general shareholders' meeting and will be provided to next general shareholders' meeting. We request that you approve this grant. VIII. AUTHORIZATIONS AND DELEGATION OF AUTHORITY TO BE GRANTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ISSUE STOCK SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS, STOCK SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS AND RESTRICTED FREE SHARES Pursuant to a decision adopted on June 24, 2022, the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders decided to authorize the issuance of stock subscription options, restricted free shares and stock subscription warrants. The Board of Directors was granted full powers to issue all of these options, restricted free shares and stock subscription warrants, set the terms and conditions and procedures applicable thereto, decide the conditions for exercising them and carry out the corresponding capital increases. 4 The Board proposes that you renew these authorizations for a total pool unchanged from the prior year that reflects the Company's requirements for attracting and retaining key personnel. Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to grant restricted free shares to employees We propose granting restricted free shares to the Company's employees and/or corporate officers, pursuant to the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 to L. 225-197-6 of the French Commercial Code. You may authorize the Board of Directors, if it deems appropriate, to grant restricted free shares in the Company, whether existing or to be issued at par value, on one or more occasions, subject to conditions in its discretion, to all or some of the employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and of the companies referred to in Article L. 225-197-2 of the French Commercial Code. The number of new shares issued pursuant to this authorization of the general shareholders' meeting will not exceed 12,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.01, or a maximum nominal value of €120,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, Partner Warrants and free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 12,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.01. We suggest that the Board of Directors be delegated the authority to determine the beneficiaries and define all employment conditions, grant criteria, vesting and conservation periods and any other financial or performance condition. The duration of this authorization would be thirty-eight (38) months from the date of the authorization granted by the general shareholders' meeting. At the shareholders' meeting, you will also hear the reading of the statutory auditor's special report, which will present his opinion on the revocation of preemptive subscription rights and on the conditions for issuing the ordinary shares that may be issued. Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription options We deem it appropriate to propose that this general shareholders' meeting authorize, once again, to set up a system for granting stock subscription options ("Options"). Such system entitles the beneficiaries thereof (the Company's employees and/or senior corporate officers, as well as the employees of the Company's subsidiaries, within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code) to subscribe for new shares within a certain period, for a price set on the date the Options are granted, and that will remain unchanged during the entire time of such period. Options granted pursuant to the authorization of the general shareholders' meeting will not confer rights to a number of new shares greater than 12,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.01, resulting in a maximum nominal value of €120,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, Partner Warrants and restricted free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 12,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.01. Each Option will be granted free of charge and will entitle the beneficiary thereof to subscribe for one new ordinary share with a par value of €0.01 (hereinafter, "New Share") for a period of ten (10) years, provided the beneficiary complies with the requirements for time spent with the Company, which the Board of Directors will be entitled to establish pursuant to a delegation of authority from the general shareholders' meeting. The rights obtained from these Options will be non-transferable until said Options are exercised. Pursuant to applicable legal provisions, the subscription price of a security subscribed by exercising an Option (or the method for determining such price) must be set on the date an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting authorizes [the Options], based on a report of the Board of Directors and a special report of the statutory auditor. Consequently, we propose that this subscription price be equal to ¼ the closing price of the Sequans Communications ADS on the NYSE on the date the Options are granted by the Board of Directors. For this purpose, authority should be delegated to the Board of Directors to certify this subscription price. Therefore, the general shareholders' meeting may simply authorize the principle of granting the Options, decide to revoke the shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the beneficiaries of these Options and decide the procedure for determining the subscription price of the securities to be issued if said Options are exercised, and then delegate to the Board of Directors the authority to actually grant these Options, in whole or in part, set the actual price thereof, determine the beneficiaries thereof, carry out the corresponding capital increases and perform the necessary formalities in connection therewith. We recommend that you set the duration of the period during which this authorization may be used at thirty-eight (38) months as of the date of the authorization granted by this general shareholders' meeting. Lastly, this authorization will automatically constitute an express waiver in favor of the beneficiaries of the Options, by the shareholders, of their preemptive subscription rights to the shares that will be issued as said Options are exercised. Proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors its authority to issue warrants. We propose that you delegate to the Board of Directors your authority to issue detachable stock subscription warrant ("Partner Warrants") to external partners of the Company who contribute to its expansion and success. The system proposed would offer the relevant beneficiaries the right to a grant of Partner Warrants at a specified price, which if exercised subsequently confer the right to subscribe for new ordinary shares during a certain period, at a price that will be definitively set on the date that the Partner Warrants are granted and that will remain unchanged during the entire time of such period. This issue of Partner Warrants is governed by Articles L. 228-91 et seq. of the French Commercial Code. The Partner Warrants that may be subscribed pursuant to the delegation of the general shareholders' meeting will not confer rights to a number of shares greater than 12,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.01, resulting in a maximum increase to nominal capital of €120,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, Partner Warrants and restricted free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 12,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.01. 5 Attachments Original Link

