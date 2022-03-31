Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sequans Communications S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQNS   US8173232070

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

(SQNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/31/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband and massive IoT, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Financial Information and SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete 2021 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans' headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

Media Relations:  Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations:  Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-filing-and-availability-of-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301515222.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
02:57pSequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
11:07aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08:01aSequans Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
03/15SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Sh..
PU
03/11European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/11Sequans Communications Prices Offering at $3 Per Depositary Share
MT
02/28Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S Module Certified by Deutsche Telekom
PR
02/28Sequans Communications S.A. Announces Monarch 2 Gm02S Module Certification by Deutsche ..
CI
02/28SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : ' Monarch 2 GM02S Module Certified by Deutsche Telekom
PU
02/24Sequans Integrates MicroEJ Edge Container on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
More recommendations