  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sequans Communications S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQNS   US8173232070

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

(SQNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
2.030 USD   -0.98%
07:01aSequans Communications S A : 6-K Private Placement March 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:53aSequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
06:01aSequans Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/31/2023 | 06:53am EDT
PARIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband and massive IoT, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete 2022 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans' headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-filing-and-availability-of-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301786919.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications


© PRNewswire 2023
