Sequans Communications S A : Transcript Q1 2023 results

I'm excited to share that in the first quarter, our total pipeline increased to over $750 million of three- year life revenue, mainly driven by the contribution of the recently launched Calliope 2 and the initial interest in the 5G Taurus platform, which will begin sampling later this year. Almost half of our pipeline represents business that has been awarded as Design Wins and the other half is advanced Design In that we're working on to secure through the remainder of the year.

While some of these Design Win projects have reached mass production, most of these projects are still under development and are expected to reach the production phase in the second half of 2023 and in 2024. Over 85% of the Design Wins are for Massive IoT - mainly Monarch 2 and Calliope 2 projects. Eight new design wins have been secured this quarter, mainly in smart city, smart home, and tracking applications. Also, we are very close to sealing a large deal with a module partner. Market traction for Calliope 2, as shown by the number of designs secured, or close to be secured in the last six months, is particularly exciting. LTE-M Monarch 2 is still the largest contributor to the Massive IoT Design Wins, but Cat 1 is catching up thanks to the large deal sizes and Calliope 2's higher ASP. We expect this trend to continue.

Advanced Design In projects reflect opportunities where we have a high level of engagement with customers, with a greater than 50% probability of converting to a Design Win. Since the launch of Calliope 2, this platform has also had a significant impact on growing the Advanced Design In portion of the pipeline, where the size of Cat 1 opportunities is now approaching those for LTE-M.

In addition to Cat 1 Calliope 2 growth and continuous success with Cat M Monarch 2, I'm excited about the number of new Taurus 5G project engagements that are beginning to feed into the Design In portion of our revenue pipeline. The 5G Taurus platform will ultimately be the biggest contributor to our future pipeline, and I anticipate seeing a significant increase in the pipeline around the time we start sampling Taurus to market.

To illustrate our near-term growth potential, and as I mentioned last quarter, we see a path to $100 million in annualized product revenue starting in 2025 from the current Design Win portion of the pipeline. At this time, we estimate that over 20% of this annualized revenue target is already secured by projects in mass production and in shipment mode now. Just by adding the design win projects forecasted to launch during the remainder of the year, we should start 2024 with around 70% of this revenue target secured. The balance of the $100 million run rate will be achieved with the design wins projects launching in 2024. As a reminder, this run rate figure is only for product and does not include licensing or NRE revenue.

Let's look at the revenue dynamics of our Massive IoT and Broadband IoT categories this quarter and see how we can continue to grow.

Sequans has several developments in progress that position us for a rebound in the second half of 2023 and to continue the revenue acceleration in 2024, as I just outlined. This lays the groundwork for a robust year-over-year growth recovery, as delayed Monarch 2 projects move into production, and our design wins with Calliope 2 start to ramp.

Let me walk you through some details.

First, on our Massive IoT segment. As predicted, the sequential decline in our Massive IoT segment this quarter was due to lower Cat 1 revenue, related to our customer's inventory rationalization that carried over from 2022. This customer is expected to resume ordering in the second half of 2023.

Cat-M/NB revenue grew sequentially, although it was impacted as guided by the delay of project launches last year. However, what's crucial at this point is to assess the progress made on these customers' projects and ensure that we are on schedule to meet our production and shipment targets.

I am pleased to report that three customers are confirmed to resume production in 2023. One customer has received certification on their tracking device and is now ready to move to production in Q3. Another large tracker project for buy-here-pay-hereautomotive business, which was delayed by the China shutdown, has now obtained product certification and approval. Shipping will resume in Q3 as the customer consumes the carried-overinventory from 2022. Finally, a significant medical industry customer, whose production was disrupted by internal challenges last year, intends to resume operations in Q4.

Also, we are on track for the other forecasted product launches in the remainder of 2023. The most important ones are for smart-meteringapplications, where four new projects are planned to launch in the second half of the year. This is a fast-growingIoT segment where we have strengthened our position with

