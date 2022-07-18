Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sequans Communications S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQNS   US8173232070

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

(SQNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-07-15 pm EDT
2.410 USD   -0.41%
08:01aSequans to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022
PR
07/13European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/12European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequans to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

07/18/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, MA on August 8 – 11, 2022.

Sequans will conduct one-on-one meetings on Thursday, August 10th, and host a group presentation at 11:00 am ET the same day in the Griffin/Robinson room. A link to the live webcast of the Company's presentation can be found on the Sequans Investor Relations section of the website under "Webcasts and Presentations."

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked In.

Media Relations:  Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com 
Investor Relations:  Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-to-participate-in-the-canaccord-genuity-42nd-annual-growth-conference-on-august-10-2022-301587544.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
08:01aSequans to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August..
PR
07/13European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/12European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/07European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
07/01European ADRs Fall Sharply in Friday Trading
MT
06/30Sequans Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
06/30Sequans Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
06/30Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results
PR
06/29European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/21New 8-bit MCU Development Board Connects to 5G LTE-M Narrowband-IoT Networks
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
More recommendations