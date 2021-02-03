Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sequential Brands Group, Inc.    SQBG

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(SQBG)
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Sequential Brands Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SQBG

02/03/2021 | 01:21pm EST
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential”) (NASDAQ: SQBG) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Sequential and its shareholders. If you are a Sequential shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Sequential’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Sequential in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Sequential, and whether Sequential has suffered damages as a result.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Sequential for failing to properly and timely take a goodwill impairment, in violation of federal securities laws. Sequential belatedly took a $304 million impairment in goodwill in the fourth quarter of 2017.

What You Can Do

If you are a Sequential shareholder, you may have legal claims against Sequential’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
