    SQBG   US81734P2065

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(SQBG)
Sequential Brands : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers

05/04/2021 | 09:29am EDT
Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On May 3, 2021, Mr. William Sweedler resigned as Executive Chairman and director of the board of directors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (the 'Company') in order to pursue other matters. The resignation did not involve a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Ms. Lorraine DiSanto, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer, has been appointed to serve as principal executive officer of the Company effective as of Mr. Sweedler's resignation from the Company. Ms. Silvia Mazzucchelli, who currently resides on the Company's board of directors has been appointed to serve as Chairwoman of the board of directors effective as of Mr. Sweedler's resignation from the board. The Company thanks Mr. Sweedler for his many years of service as Chairman and a director of the Company.

Other Events.

Mr. Sweedler will no longer stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2021. Further, following Mr. Sweedler's resignation, the board of directors decreased the size of the board to 4 members.

Disclaimer

Sequential Brands Group Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 13:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -89,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,2 M 45,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,18x
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Sweedler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chad Wagenheim President
Lorraine DiSanto Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Aaron P. Hollander Independent Director
Silvia Mazzucchelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.90.24%45
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.21%112 764
KERING12.13%101 658
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.98%84 025
ROSS STORES, INC.7.59%47 119
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.45%41 055
