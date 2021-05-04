Sequential Brands : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers

Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On May 3, 2021, Mr. William Sweedler resigned as Executive Chairman and director of the board of directors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (the 'Company') in order to pursue other matters. The resignation did not involve a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Ms. Lorraine DiSanto, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer, has been appointed to serve as principal executive officer of the Company effective as of Mr. Sweedler's resignation from the Company. Ms. Silvia Mazzucchelli, who currently resides on the Company's board of directors has been appointed to serve as Chairwoman of the board of directors effective as of Mr. Sweedler's resignation from the board. The Company thanks Mr. Sweedler for his many years of service as Chairman and a director of the Company.

Other Events.

Mr. Sweedler will no longer stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2021. Further, following Mr. Sweedler's resignation, the board of directors decreased the size of the board to 4 members.