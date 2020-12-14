The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQBG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Sequential for violations of the federal securities laws for failure to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that “[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.03, or 11%, to close at $16.20 per share on December 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

