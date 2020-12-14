Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sequential Brands Group, Inc.    SQBG

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.

(SQBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Behalf of Investors

12/14/2020 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQBG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Sequential for violations of the federal securities laws for failure to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that “[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.03, or 11%, to close at $16.20 per share on December 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Sequential securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Sequential Brands ..
BU
12/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
12/11INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/11EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Again..
BU
12/11SEQUENTIAL BRANDS : U.S. SEC charges Sequential Brands with deceiving investors ..
RE
12/11SEQUENTIAL BRANDS : Charged by SEC With Violating Securities Laws; Shares Drop
MT
12/03SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
12/02Stocks Pare Losses as New York Says It's Set to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Upon..
MT
12/02Sequential Brands Board Revives Broad Review of Company's Strategic Options; ..
MT
12/02Sequential Brands Group Announces Relaunch of Broad Review of Strategic Alter..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 102 M - -
Net income 2019 -159 M - -
Net Debt 2019 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,14x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,11x
EV / Sales 2019 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Sweedler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chad Wagenheim President
Lorraine DiSanto Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alvin Gossett Independent Director
Aaron P. Hollander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.18.25%27
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-16.06%99 605
KERING SA-2.00%86 841
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.29.69%82 576
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.09%40 216
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.48%35 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ