    SEQI   GG00BV54HY67

SEQUOIA ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND LIMITED

(SEQI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:59:21 2023-05-17 am EDT
83.20 GBX   +0.36%
05:48aSequoia Economic net asset value falls again in April
AN
04/27Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
04/20Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Declares Interim Dividend for Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2023, Payable on 26 May 2023
CI
Sequoia Economic net asset value falls again in April

05/17/2023 | 05:48am EDT
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd - London-based income fund with investments in sectors including transport, renewables and accommodation - Net asset value at April 30 is 93.06 pence per share, down 0.2% from 93.26 pence per share at March 31, due to the payment of a 1.72p dividend offsetting interest income and valuation rise. Declares another 1.72p dividend for quarter ended March 31.

Has cash of GBP100.9 million at April 28, up from GBP79 million at October 31 and has drawn GBP179.9 million on GBP325.0 million on revolving credit facility. Invested portfolio at April 28 consists of 62 private debt investments and 7 infrastructure bonds with 12% annualised yield to maturity and 7.4% cash yield. Says economic infrastructure debt investment pipeline remains strong with 9% to 11% yields and has adequate liquidity to cover margin calls on its hedging book.

Current stock price: 82.97p, up 0.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 16%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Managers and Directors
Robert Archie Jennings Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sandra Platts Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarika Patel Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Drayson Independent Non-Executive Director
James Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUOIA ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND LIMITED-5.58%1 781
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.43%9 862
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.31%5 260
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.45%3 902
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.15%3 864
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.48%3 853
