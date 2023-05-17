Sequoia Economic net asset value falls again in April

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd - London-based income fund with investments in sectors including transport, renewables and accommodation - Net asset value at April 30 is 93.06 pence per share, down 0.2% from 93.26 pence per share at March 31, due to the payment of a 1.72p dividend offsetting interest income and valuation rise. Declares another 1.72p dividend for quarter ended March 31.

Has cash of GBP100.9 million at April 28, up from GBP79 million at October 31 and has drawn GBP179.9 million on GBP325.0 million on revolving credit facility. Invested portfolio at April 28 consists of 62 private debt investments and 7 infrastructure bonds with 12% annualised yield to maturity and 7.4% cash yield. Says economic infrastructure debt investment pipeline remains strong with 9% to 11% yields and has adequate liquidity to cover margin calls on its hedging book.

Current stock price: 82.97p, up 0.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 16%

