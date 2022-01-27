Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sequoia Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEQ   AU000000SEQ3

SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(SEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequoia Financial : Application for quotation of securities - SEQ

01/27/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SEQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

223,214

27/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

091744884

1.3

ASX issuer code

SEQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Jul-2021 17:34

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SEQ

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

SEQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

27/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

223,214

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Shares are issued as partial consideration under a Purchase of Assets Agreement with Macro Investment Advisory Pty Ltd. This issue of Shares is Tranche 2 of 2.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.672000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Further information can be found in the announcement lodged with ASX on 1 July 2021 titled "

Sequoia Financial

Group launches Sequoia Family Office".

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
05:56pSEQUOIA FINANCIAL : Application for quotation of securities - SEQ
PU
01/16Sequoia Financial Group Completes Share Buyback
MT
01/16Tranche Update on Sequoia Financial Group Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on No..
CI
01/11Sequoia Financial Group Limited's Equity Buyback announced on November 26, 2021, has ex..
CI
01/10Sequoia Financial Group Limited acquired Docscentre Legal Pty Ltd for AUD 0.33 million.
CI
01/09Sequoia Financial Group Acquires Legal Practice for More than $237,000
MT
2021Sequoia Financial Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Sequoia Financial Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 35,213 shares, represen..
CI
2021SEQUOIA FINANCIAL : Business Update 2021 AGM
PU
2021Sequoia Financial Group Limited agreed to acquire Customer book and Assets from Tag Ins..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net income 2021 5,55 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
Net cash 2021 33,1 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 91,2 M 64,3 M 64,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sequoia Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garry Peter Crole Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Lizzie Tan Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
John Larsen Non-Executive Chairman
Chad Daniel Roope Chief Investment Officer
Kevin Pattison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%64
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.12%120 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.02%83 336
UBS GROUP AG5.63%64 852
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.45%47 380
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.43%38 130