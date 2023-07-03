SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
CNPJ Nº 01.599.101/0001-93
NIRE Nº 35.300.501.497
COMPANHIA ABERTA
SUMÁRIO DAS DECISÕES DA ASSEMBLEIA GERAL DE DEBENTURISTAS DA 3ª (TERCEIRA) EMISSÃO DE DEBÊNTURES SIMPLES NÃO CONVERSÍVEIS EM AÇÕES, DA ESPÉCIE QUIROGRAFÁRIA, COM GARANTIA ADICIONAL FIDEJUSSÓRIA, PARA DISTRIBUIÇÃO PÚBLICA COM ESFORÇOS RESTRITOS, EM SÉRIE ÚNICA, DA SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. REALIZADA EM 30 DE JUNHO DE 2023
1. Instalada a Assembleia, os Debenturistas presentes, conforme percentuais dispostos abaixo, decidiram:
- 6,67% dos Debenturistas reprovaram, enquanto 79,87% dos Debenturistasaprovaram, sendo assim, resta aprovado o consentimento préviopara que o eventual descumprimento do Índice Financeiro (conforme definido na Escritura de Emissão) previsto no item xvi da cláusula 6.1.1.2 da Escritura de Emissão em relação ao segundo trimestre de 2023, não ensejará vencimento antecipado das Debêntures. Cabe ressaltar que, para as próximas verificações do Índice Financeiro deverão ser considerados todos os trimestres anteriores, incluindo o segundo trimestre de 2023, observado o item xvi da cláusula 6.1.1.2 da Escritura de Emissão;
- 86,53% dos Debenturistasreprovama concessão de waiver para não envio de cópia da memória de cálculo do Índice Financeiro (conforme definido na Escritura de Emissão), relativas aos trimestres indicados acima, conforme previsto no item (a), (i), (3) da cláusula 7.1 da Escritura de Emissão, ficando autorizada a preparação e envio da memória de cálculo relativa ao primeiro trimestre de 2023 de modo subsequente a presente Assembleia;
Além disso, os Debenturistas presentes consignam nesta Ata a obrigatoriedade para a Companhia convocar, até o dia 11 de julho de 2023, uma nova assembleia
geral de debenturistas para que, no prazo legal, os Debenturistas possam deliberar acerca das matérias elencadas abaixo, sendo certo que poderão ser incluídas novas matérias:
- a constituição de garantias em prol das Debêntures, pela Emissora;
- deliberar quanto à impossibilidade da Emissora para que, disponha ou constitua quaisquer ônus sobre determinados ativos; e
- deliberar quanto as condições para que a Emissora realize distribuição e/ou pagamento de dividendos, juros sobre capital próprio ou quaisquer outras distribuições de lucros ou participação nos resultados (incluindo bonificação e/ou recompra de ações).
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Fernando Stucchi Alegro
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ) Nº 01.599.101/0001-93
CORPORATE REGISTRY ID (NIRE) Nº 35.300.501.497
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
SUMARY OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 3RD (THIRD) ISSUANCE OF NON-CONVERTIBLE SIMPLE DEBENTURES, UNSECURED, WITH ADDITIONAL FIDEJUSSORY GUARANTEE, FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION WITH RESTRICTED EFFORTS, IN A SINGLE SERIES, OF SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. HELD ON JUNE 30, 2023.
1. Once the Assembly was convened, the Debenture holders present, according to the percentages indicated below, made the following decisions:
- 6,67% of the Debenture Holders disapproved, while 79,87% of the Debenture Holdersapproved, therefore, the prior waiver was approvedso that the non- measurement and eventual non-compliance with the Financial Index ("Índice Financeiro" as defined in the Issuance Deed) provided for in item xvi of clause
6.1.1.2 of the Issuance Deed during the year of 2023 will not give rise to early maturity of the Debentures. It should be noted that, for the next checks of the Financial Index, all previous quarters must be considered, including the second quarter of 2023, observing item xvi of clause 6.1.1.2 of the Issuance Deed; and
- 86.53% of the Debenture Holders disapproved the granting of a waiver for not sending a copy of the Financial Index ("Índice Financeiro" as defined in the
Issuance Deed), related to the quarters indicated above, as provided for in item (a), (i), (3) of clause 7.1 of the Issuance Deed, authorizing the preparation and submission of the calculation report for the first quarter of 2023 subsequent to this Meeting.
Furthermore, Debenture Holders present hereby set out in these Minutes the obligation for the Company to call, until July 11, 2023, a new general meeting of Debenture Holders so that, within the legal term, the Debenture Holders can
deliberate on the matters listed below, being certain that they may be new subjects included:
- the constitution of guarantees in favor of the Debentures, by the Issuer;
- resolve on the Issuer's impossibility to dispose of or create any liens on certain assets; and
- resolve on the conditions for the Issuer to carry out the distribution and/or payment of dividends, interest on equity or any other profit distribution or profit sharing (including bonus and/or share repurchase).
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Fernando Stucchi Alegro
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
