SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

CNPJ/MF No. 01.599.101/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.501.497

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. ("Company" or "Sequoia") (B3: SEQL3), in continuity with the information disclosed in the Material Fact dated April 24, 2023 ("Material Fact") and with the Notice to the Market dated June 01, 2023 ("First Notice to the Market"), hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 20, 2023 (included), it was ended the period for subscription of Unsubscribed Shares and Additional Unsubscribed Shares (as defined below), within the scope of the Company's capital increase approved by means of a Company's Board of Directors meeting held on April 24, 2023 ("Capital Increase").

The Company informs that it has reached, during the period of exercise of the shareholder's preemptive rights and afterwards during the period of exercise of the apportionment of unsubscribed shares (according to the results described below), subscription requests equivalent to 99.4% of the total amount approved for the Capital Increase, which was of R$ 100,000,000.50 (one hundred million reais and fifty cents).

Therefore, the subscription requests received for the Capital Increase totalized the amount of R$ 99,425,134.50 (ninety-nine million, four hundred and twenty-five thousand, one hundred and thirty-four reais and fifty cents), exceeding the minimum subscription amount by 98.9%, which was of R$ 50,000,001.00 (fifty million and one real).

I - Unsubscribed Shares and Additional Unsubscribed Shares

The Company informs that of the 38,253,993 (thirty-eight million, two hundred and fifty-three thousand and nine hundred and ninety-three) shares left unsubscribed during the period of exercise of the shareholder's preemptive rights, 18,297,636 (eighteen million, two hundred and ninety-seven thousand, six hundred and thirty-six) shares were subscribed during the subscription exercise of the first apportionment of unsubscribed shares ("Unsubscribed Shares").

Consequently, 19,956,357 (nineteen million, nine hundred fifty-six thousand, three hundred fifty-seven) shares remain unsubscribed ("Additional Unsubscribed Shares"), whereby the subscription requests for Additional Unsubscribed Shares totalized 19,573,113 (nineteen million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, one hundred and thirteen) shares.