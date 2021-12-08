Sequoia Logística e Transportes S A : Notice to the Market - Board Members Election

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 01.599.101/0001-93

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. ("Sequoia" or "Company") (B3: SEQL3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Rule No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, in the terms of article 17, § 2º, Company's bylaws and article 150 regarding the law nº 6.404/76, the Board of Directors elected, in the meeting held on December 07th 2021, Mr. SERGIO SARAIVA CASTELO BRANCO DE PONTES and AMÉRICO DA CUNHA PEREIRA FILHO to the position of Independent Board of Director Members of the Company, until the next General Shareholder's Meeting.

The election was due to the leaving of Ms. FRANCES YUMI FUKUDA ALVIM and Mr. PIERO PAOLO PICCHIONI MINARDI, that resigned of the Board of Director Members position, as announced in the Notice to the Market of December 06th 2021.

Mr. SERGIO SARAIVA CASTELO BRANCO DE PONTES and AMÉRICO DA CUNHA PEREIRA FILHO have solid careers on the Technology and Logistics areas, respectively.

The election of the Board Members reinforces the Company's management commitment regarding the Company's growth and performance.

For additional information, contact the Investor Relations Department.

São Paulo/SP, December 8th, 2021.

Fernando Stucchi Alegro

CFO & Investor Relations Officer

