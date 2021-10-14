Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEQL3   BRSEQLACNOR2

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

(SEQL3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing

10/14/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 01.599.101/0001-93

A Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Stock (Category "A")

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. ("Sequoia" or "Company") (B3: SEQL3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Rule No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on October 11, 2021, it received a notice from Abrdn plc, on behalf of some of its clients and in the capacity of investment manager, informing that it has increased common shares issued by the Company and as a result its aggregate holdings added up to 7,311,014 common shares, representing 5.24% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The Company highlights that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Rule 358 is included in the notice sent by Abrdn plc to the Company herein attached.

São Paulo/SP, October 14, 2021.

Fernando Stucchi Alegro

CFO & Investor Relations Officer

1

D O C S - 6 3 7 4 0 1 v 2

11 de Outubro de 2021.

October 11, 2021.

À

To

SEQUOIA LOGISTICA E TRANSPORTES SA

SEQUOIA LOGISTICA E TRANSPORTES SA

Avenida Isaltino Victor de Moraes 437,

Avenida Isaltino Victor de Moraes 437,

Embu Das Artes,

Embu Das Artes,

São Paulo

São Paulo

Brasil

Brazil

At.: Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Attn.: Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Aquisição de Participação Relevante

Ref.: Acquisition of Relevant Stockholding

Prezados Senhores,

Dear Sirs,

abrdn plc, vem, em nome de fundos de

abrdn plc, in the name of some investment

investimento e carteiras ("Carteiras") sob

funds and portfolios ("Portfolios") under

gestão de empresas integrantes de seu grupo

management of companies of its economic

económico ("abrdn plc"), informa que houve

group ("abrdn plc"), hereby informs that has

aquisição nas participações das referidas

been increased of such Portfolios' equity

Carteiras em ações ordinárias e/ou outros

holdings ordinary shares and/or other securities

valores mobiliários e instrumentos derivativos

and derivatives referred in such shares issued

lastreados em tais ações emitidas pela

by Sequoia Logistica e Transportes S.A. (the

Sequoia Logistica e Transportes S.A. (a

"Company"), and that on October 7, 2021 their

"Companhia"), sendo que tal aquisição, em 7

aggregate equity interests increased above the

de outubro de 2021, de forma agregada,

5% (five per cent) threshold of the total ordinary

ultrapassou para cima o patamar de 5% (cinco

shares issued by the Company.

por cento) do total de ações ordinárias

emitidas pela Companhia.

In compliance with Article 12 of the Brazilian

Para atendimento do disposto no Artigo 12 da

Securities Commission ("CVM") Rule no. 358,

Instrução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários

of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, abrdn plc

("CVM") nº 358, de 03 de janeiro de 2002,

hereby informs that on October 7, 2021:

conforme alterada, a abrdn plc, por meio desta,

comunica que em 7 de Outubro de 2021:

i)

abrdn

plc's

registered

office

and

headquarters is located at 1 George Street,

i) A abrdn plc tem sede em 1 George Street,

Edinburgh, EH2 2LL;

Edinburgh, EH2 2LL;

ii) Portfolios' aggregated equity holdings

ii) As participações societárias detidas

reached, on the date above mentioned,

pelas Carteiras alcançaram, de forma

7,311,014 ordinary shares and/or other

agregada, na data acima mencionada,

securities and derivatives referred in

7.311.014 ações ordinárias e/ou outros

such

shares

totaling

approximately

valores

mobiliários

e

instrumentos

5.24% (five point two four per cent) of

derivativos lastreados em tais ações,

the total ordinary shares issued by the

somando

aproximadamente 5,24%

Company;

(cinco ponto dois quatro por cento) do

total de ações ordinárias emitidas pela

iii)

The

increase

of

the

above

mentioned

Companhia;

equity holdings is strictly a consequence of

investment strategy and there is no

iii) A aquisição da participação societária

intention to change the Company's control

acima mencionada

é

consequência,

nor composition of the administrative

estritamente,

de

estratégia

de

structure;

investimento, não tendo por objetivo a

alteração do controle acionário ou da

iv)

No agreement

or

contract

regulating

the

estrutura administrativa da Companhia;

exercise of voting rights or the purchase

and sale of securities issued by the

iv) Não foram

celebrados

pela abrdn

plc

Company

has

been

entered

into

nor

quaisquer contratos ou acordos que regulem o exercício de direito de voto ou a compra e venda de valores mobiliários de emissão da Companhia; e

  1. Os representantes legais no Brasil dos fundos de investimento e carteiras sob gestão da abrdn plc são, conforme o caso:
    • Aberdeen do Brasil Gestão de
      Recursos Ltda, CNPJ: 11.074.363/0001-98

Permanecemos à disposição para quaisquer esclarecimentos adicionais ou comentários necessários.

Atenciosamente,

executed by abrdn plc; and

  1. The Brazilian legal representatives of the investment funds and portfolios under management of abrdn plc are, as the case may be:
    • Aberdeen do Brasil Gestão de
      Recursos Ltda, CNPJ: 11.074.363/0001-98

Please do not hesitate to contact us if any clarification is needed on the above.

Yours faithfully,

_____________________________________________

abrdn plc

p. David McVeigh

Email: david.mcveigh@abrdn.com

Tel: +44 (0)1224 404276

Disclaimer

Sequoia Logistica e Transportes SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
09:42aSEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing
PU
08/10SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Results Presentation 2Q21
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Financial Statements 2Q21
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Earnings Release 2Q21
PU
05/04SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. : SEQL3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
04/20SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing..
PU
04/20SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Live CEO
PU
04/06SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Material Fact - Follow on Launch
PU
04/05SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Closing Frenet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 681 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2021 64,0 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2021 338 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 2 335 M 420 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 532
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,75 BRL
Average target price 35,54 BRL
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Marchesan Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Stucchi Alegro Chief Financial Officer, Director-Finance & IR
Gregory Louis Reider Chairman
Bruno Henrique Souza Vice President-Operations
Marcelo Lopes Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.-26.50%420
CRYOPORT, INC.54.63%3 123
ID LOGISTICS GROUP37.61%2 041
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.12%1 258
WINCANTON PLC39.84%606
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)20.40%584