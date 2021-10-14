Sequoia Logística e Transportes S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 01.599.101/0001-93

A Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Stock (Category "A")

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. ("Sequoia" or "Company") (B3: SEQL3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Rule No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on October 11, 2021, it received a notice from Abrdn plc, on behalf of some of its clients and in the capacity of investment manager, informing that it has increased common shares issued by the Company and as a result its aggregate holdings added up to 7,311,014 common shares, representing 5.24% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The Company highlights that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Rule 358 is included in the notice sent by Abrdn plc to the Company herein attached.

São Paulo/SP, October 14, 2021.

Fernando Stucchi Alegro

CFO & Investor Relations Officer

