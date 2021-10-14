Sequoia Logística e Transportes S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing

|
11 de Outubro de 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 11, 2021.
|
À
|
|
|
|
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEQUOIA LOGISTICA E TRANSPORTES SA
|
SEQUOIA LOGISTICA E TRANSPORTES SA
|
Avenida Isaltino Victor de Moraes 437,
|
|
Avenida Isaltino Victor de Moraes 437,
|
|
Embu Das Artes,
|
|
|
|
|
Embu Das Artes,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brasil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At.: Diretor de Relações com Investidores
|
|
Attn.: Investor Relations Officer
|
|
|
|
Ref.: Aquisição de Participação Relevante
|
|
Ref.: Acquisition of Relevant Stockholding
|
|
Prezados Senhores,
|
|
|
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
abrdn plc, vem, em nome de fundos de
|
abrdn plc, in the name of some investment
|
investimento e carteiras ("Carteiras") sob
|
funds and portfolios ("Portfolios") under
|
gestão de empresas integrantes de seu grupo
|
management of companies of its economic
|
económico ("abrdn plc"), informa que houve
|
group ("abrdn plc"), hereby informs that has
|
aquisição nas participações das referidas
|
been increased of such Portfolios' equity
|
Carteiras em ações ordinárias e/ou outros
|
holdings ordinary shares and/or other securities
|
valores mobiliários e instrumentos derivativos
|
and derivatives referred in such shares issued
|
lastreados em tais ações emitidas pela
|
by Sequoia Logistica e Transportes S.A. (the
|
Sequoia Logistica e Transportes S.A. (a
|
"Company"), and that on October 7, 2021 their
|
"Companhia"), sendo que tal aquisição, em 7
|
aggregate equity interests increased above the
|
de outubro de 2021, de forma agregada,
|
5% (five per cent) threshold of the total ordinary
|
ultrapassou para cima o patamar de 5% (cinco
|
shares issued by the Company.
|
|
|
|
por cento) do total de ações ordinárias
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
emitidas pela Companhia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In compliance with Article 12 of the Brazilian
|
Para atendimento do disposto no Artigo 12 da
|
Securities Commission ("CVM") Rule no. 358,
|
Instrução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários
|
of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, abrdn plc
|
("CVM") nº 358, de 03 de janeiro de 2002,
|
hereby informs that on October 7, 2021:
|
|
conforme alterada, a abrdn plc, por meio desta,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comunica que em 7 de Outubro de 2021:
|
|
i)
|
abrdn
|
plc's
|
registered
|
office
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headquarters is located at 1 George Street,
|
i) A abrdn plc tem sede em 1 George Street,
|
|
Edinburgh, EH2 2LL;
|
|
|
|
|
Edinburgh, EH2 2LL;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) Portfolios' aggregated equity holdings
|
ii) As participações societárias detidas
|
|
reached, on the date above mentioned,
|
pelas Carteiras alcançaram, de forma
|
|
7,311,014 ordinary shares and/or other
|
agregada, na data acima mencionada,
|
|
securities and derivatives referred in
|
7.311.014 ações ordinárias e/ou outros
|
|
such
|
shares
|
totaling
|
approximately
|
valores
|
mobiliários
|
e
|
instrumentos
|
|
5.24% (five point two four per cent) of
|
derivativos lastreados em tais ações,
|
|
the total ordinary shares issued by the
|
somando
|
aproximadamente 5,24%
|
|
Company;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cinco ponto dois quatro por cento) do
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total de ações ordinárias emitidas pela
|
iii)
|
The
|
increase
|
of
|
the
|
above
|
mentioned
|
Companhia;
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity holdings is strictly a consequence of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment strategy and there is no
|
iii) A aquisição da participação societária
|
|
intention to change the Company's control
|
acima mencionada
|
é
|
consequência,
|
|
nor composition of the administrative
|
estritamente,
|
de
|
estratégia
|
de
|
|
structure;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investimento, não tendo por objetivo a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
alteração do controle acionário ou da
|
iv)
|
No agreement
|
or
|
contract
|
regulating
|
the
|
estrutura administrativa da Companhia;
|
|
exercise of voting rights or the purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and sale of securities issued by the
|
iv) Não foram
|
celebrados
|
pela abrdn
|
plc
|
|
Company
|
has
|
been
|
entered
|
into
|
nor