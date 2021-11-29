Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEQL3   BRSEQLACNOR2

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

(SEQL3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/26
10.11 BRL   -7.25%
02:21pSEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing
PU
11/093Q21 Financial Statements
PU
11/09Results Presentation 3Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing

11/29/2021 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 01.599.101/0001-93

A Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Stock (Category "A")

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. ("Sequoia" or "Company") (B3: SEQL3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Rule No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on November 26, 2021, it received a notice from Indie Capital Investimentos LTDA, on behalf of some of its clients and in the capacity of investment manager, informing that it has increased common shares issued by the Company and as a result its aggregate holdings added up to 7,019,700 common shares, representing 5.03% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The Company highlights that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Rule 358 is included in the notice sent by Indie Capital Investimentos LTDA to the Company herein attached.

São Paulo/SP, November 29, 2021.

Fernando Stucchi Alegro

CFO & Investor Relations Officer

1

D O C S - 6 3 7 4 0 1 v 2

Disclaimer

Sequoia Logistica e Transportes SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 19:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
02:21pSEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing
PU
11/093Q21 Financial Statements
PU
11/09Results Presentation 3Q21
PU
11/09Sequoia Log?stica e Transportes S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/27Sequoia Log?stica e Transportes S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 41% of the sh..
CI
10/14SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Interest Filing
PU
08/10SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Results Presentation 2Q21
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Financial Statements 2Q21
PU
08/09SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S A : Earnings Release 2Q21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 658 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2021 46,7 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
Net Debt 2021 473 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 1 410 M 252 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sequoia Logística e Transportes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,11 BRL
Average target price 33,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Marchesan Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Stucchi Alegro Chief Financial Officer, Director-Finance & IR
Gregory Louis Reider Chairman
Bruno Henrique Souza Vice President-Operations
Marcelo Lopes Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.-55.64%252
CRYOPORT, INC.51.69%3 286
ID LOGISTICS GROUP47.79%2 143
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.87%1 285
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)37.79%640
WINCANTON PLC36.72%579