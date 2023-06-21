SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 01.599.101/0001-93
NIRE 35.300.501.497
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Sequoia") (B3: SEQL3), em continuidade às informações divulgadas no Fato Relevante datado de
24 de abril de 2023 ("Fato Relevante") e no Comunicado ao Mercado datado de 01 de junho de 2023 ("Primeiro Comunicado ao Mercado"), vem comunicar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em 20 de junho de 2023 (inclusive), encerrou-se o prazo para subscrição de Sobras e das Sobras Adicionais (conforme abaixo definidas), no âmbito do aumento do capital social da Companhia aprovado em reunião do Conselho de Administração da Companhia realizada em 24 de abril de 2023 ("Aumento de Capital").
A Companhia informa que atingiu, durante o período relativo ao exercício do direito de preferência e, posteriormente, no período de rateio de sobras (conforme resultados expostos abaixo), pedidos de subscrição equivalentes a 99,4% do valor total previsto para o Aumento de Capital, o qual era de R$ 100.000.000,50 (cem milhões de reais e cinquenta centavos).
Dessa forma, os pedidos de subscrição recebidos no âmbito do Aumento de Capital somam o valor de R$ 99.425.134,50 (noventa e nove milhões, quatrocentos e vinte cinco mil, cento e trinta e quatro reais e cinquenta centavos), superando em 98,9% o montante mínimo para subscrição, que era de R$ 50.000.001,00 (cinquenta milhões e um real).
I - Sobras e Sobras Adicionais
A Companhia esclarece que, das 38.253.993 (trinta e oito milhões, duzentas e cinquenta e três mil, novecentas e noventa e três) ações não subscritas durante o período de exercício de preferência, 18.297.636 (dezoito milhões, duzentas e noventa e sete mil, seiscentas e trinta e seis) ações foram subscritas durante o exercício de subscrição do primeiro rateio de sobras ("Sobras").
Consequentemente, 19.956.357(dezenove milhões, novecentas e cinquenta e seis mil, trezentas e cinquenta e sete) ações restaram não subscritas ("Sobras Adicionais"), sendo que os pedidos de subscrição de Sobras Adicionais totalizaram 19.573.113 (dezenove milhões, quinhentas e setenta e três mil, cento e treze) ações.
II - Leilão de Sobras
Ante o exposto no "item I" acima, restaram 383.244 (trezentas e oitenta e três mil, duzentas e quarenta e quatro) ações não integralizadas, as quais serão negociadas no leilão de sobras previsto no artigo 171, §7º, "a", da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, a ser realizado na B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), seguindo as normas e procedimentos estabelecidos pela B3 ("Leilão de Sobras").
O preço mínimo por ação no Leilão de Sobras será de R$ 1,50 (um real e cinquenta centavos), mesmo preço por ação observado no âmbito do Aumento de Capital.
A Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. representará a Companhia no Leilão de Sobras. Os investidores que desejarem participar do Leilão de Sobras deverão procurar uma sociedade corretora autorizada a operar na B3 para representá-los no Leilão de Sobras.
A Companhia informará aos seus acionistas e ao mercado, nos próximos dias, qual será a data de realização do Leilão de Sobras.
A Companhia manterá́os seus acionistas e o mercado em geral informados sobre o Aumento de Capital e sobre o Leilão de Sobras, nos termos da regulamentação aplicável.
Informações detalhadas e adicionais sobre o Aumento de Capital poderão ser obtidas nos websites da Companhia (https://ri.sequoialog.com.br), da CVM (https://gov.br/cvm) e da B3 (https://b3.com.br). Mais informações poderão ser obtidas no Departamento de Relações com Investidores da Companhia, por meio do e-mail: ri@sequoialog.com.br.
Embu das Artes, 21 de junho de 2023.
Fernando Stucchi Alegro
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 01.599.101/0001-93
NIRE 35.300.501.497
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
SEQUOIA LOGÍSTICA E TRANSPORTES S.A. ("Company" or "Sequoia") (B3: SEQL3), in continuity with the information disclosed in the Material Fact dated April 24, 2023 ("Material Fact") and with the Notice to the Market dated June 01, 2023 ("First Notice to the Market"), hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 20, 2023 (included), it was ended the period for subscription of Unsubscribed Shares and Additional Unsubscribed Shares (as defined below), within the scope of the Company's capital increase approved by means of a Company's Board of Directors meeting held on April 24, 2023 ("Capital Increase").
The Company informs that it has reached, during the period of exercise of the shareholder's preemptive rights and afterwards during the period of exercise of the apportionment of unsubscribed shares (according to the results described below), subscription requests equivalent to 99.4% of the total amount approved for the Capital Increase, which was of R$ 100,000,000.50 (one hundred million reais and fifty cents).
Therefore, the subscription requests received for the Capital Increase totalized the amount of R$ 99,425,134.50 (ninety-nine million, four hundred and twenty-five thousand, one hundred and thirty-four reais and fifty cents), exceeding the minimum subscription amount by 98.9%, which was of R$ 50,000,001.00 (fifty million and one real).
I - Unsubscribed Shares and Additional Unsubscribed Shares
The Company informs that of the 38,253,993 (thirty-eight million, two hundred and fifty-three thousand and nine hundred and ninety-three) shares left unsubscribed during the period of exercise of the shareholder's preemptive rights, 18,297,636 (eighteen million, two hundred and ninety-seven thousand, six hundred and thirty-six) shares were subscribed during the subscription exercise of the first apportionment of unsubscribed shares ("Unsubscribed Shares").
Consequently, 19,956,357 (nineteen million, nine hundred fifty-six thousand, three hundred fifty-seven) shares remain unsubscribed ("Additional Unsubscribed Shares"), whereby the subscription requests for Additional Unsubscribed Shares totalized 19,573,113 (nineteen million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, one hundred and thirteen) shares.
II - Auction of Unsubscribed Shares
Considering the conclusions of "Item I" above, 383,244 (three hundred and eighty- three thousand, two hundred and forty-four) shares remained unpaid, which shall be traded in the auction of unsubscribed shares provided for in article 171, paragraph 7, "a", of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, to be held at B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), following the regulations and procedures established by B3 ("Auction of Unsubscribed Shares").
The minimum price per share in the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares will be of R$ 1.50 (one real and fifty cents), being the same price per share of the Capital Increase.
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. will represent the Company in the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares. The investors who intend to participate in the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares shall pursue for a brokerage company authorized to trade at B3 in order to represent them in the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares.
The Company will inform its shareholders and the market, within the next few days, the date that the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares shall be held.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the Capital Increase and the Auction of Unsubscribed Shares, pursuant to the applicable regulations.
Details and additional information regarding the Capital Increase can be obtained on the websites of the Company (https://ri.sequoialog.com.br), CVM (https://gov.br/cvm), and B3 (https://b3.com.br). More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department by e-mail:ri@sequoialog.com.br.
Embu das Artes, June 21, 2023.
Fernando Stucchi Alegro
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sequoia Logistica e Transportes SA published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 21:15:05 UTC.