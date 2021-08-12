Log in
    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 2Q21 Results

08/12/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
Ser Educacional announces its results for the second quarter of 2021

Recife, August 13, 2021 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3) announces its results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21).

Please click here to access the full document.

Please click here to access the Spreadsheet.

Please click here to access the Presentation.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 320 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2021 123 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2021 808 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 1 969 M 376 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,30 BRL
Average target price 20,65 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.-2.05%389
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.28%4 313
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.99%3 957
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-91.65%3 850
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-88.48%3 668
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.5.56%2 895