  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ser Educacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 4Q21 Results

03/25/2022 | 01:26am EDT
Ser Educacional announces its results for the fouth quarter of 2021

Recife, March 25, 2021 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3) announces its results for the fouth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

Please click here to access the full document.

Please click here to access the Spreadsheet.

Please click here to access the Presentation.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 05:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 389 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2021 69,6 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 128 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 1 496 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,62 BRL
Average target price 13,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.2.76%286
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.13.00%3 316
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.6.05%2 281
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-36.67%2 257
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-15.52%2 096
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.47%2 031