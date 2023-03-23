Advanced search
    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
3.250 BRL   -9.47%
03/23Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 4Q22 Results
PU
03/22Ser Educacional S A : Material Fact - Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights
PU
2022Ser Educacional S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 4Q22 Results

03/23/2023 | 11:50pm EDT
Ser Educacional announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022

Recife, March 24, 2022 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3) announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).

Please click here to access the full document.

Please click here to access the Spreadsheet.

Please click here to access the Presentation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 03:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 666 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 -75,2 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 297 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,67x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 418 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,25 BRL
Average target price 6,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.-19.69%88
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.6.78%6 318
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-35.43%4 378
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-14.75%3 899
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.2.20%3 300
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.10.20%2 085
