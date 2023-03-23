Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 4Q22 Results

Ser Educacional announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022
Recife, March 24, 2022 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3) announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).
Please click here to access the full document.
Please click here to access the Spreadsheet.
Please click here to access the Presentation.
Disclaimer
Ser Educacional SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 03:49:06 UTC.