Ser Educacional S A : Material Fact - Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights

Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights



Recife, March 22, 2023, Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions, informs that due to CVM Official Letter No. 95/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, the Company complements the information related to the interest rate and discounts practiced in relation to the sold portfolio. In this sense, the Material Fact presented in a consolidated manner follows:

In compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, andparagraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, its subsidiary Educred - Administradora de Crédito Educativo Ltda ("Educred"), entered into an Instrument of Promise of Assignment and Acquisition of Credit Rights Without Co-Obligation and Other Covenants ("Instrument") with Pravaler S.A. ("Pravaler").

The Instrument provides for the assignment of Credit Rights arising from student loans for undergraduate courses generated by Educred to Pravaler ("Transaction"), in a net amount to be defined between sixty-nine million Brazilian reais (R$ 69,000,000.00) and eighty million Brazilian reais million (R$ 80,000,000.00), according to the conditions set forth in the Instrument, summarized below:

The effective transfer of Credit Rights, definition of the net amount to be paid and its respective financial settlement between Educred and Pravaler, is expected to occur in two tranches, the first of which in March 2023 in the amount of sixty-nine million, seven hundred and twelve thousand Brazilian reais (R$ 69,712,623.00) and the second tranche to be paid by June 2023.

The discount rate applied on the gross amount of Credit Rights and the default condition of the portfolio that make up the net amount described above is in line with the Company's provisioning policy for loan losses and, accordingly, shall not generate significant effects in the operating results for 2023.

