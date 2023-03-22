Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ser Educacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEER3   BRSEERACNOR5

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

(SEER3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3.590 BRL   +1.99%
06:13pSer Educacional S A : Material Fact - Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights
PU
2022Ser Educacional S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
2022Transcript : Ser Educacional S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ser Educacional S A : Material Fact - Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights

03/22/2023 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ser Educacional
Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for the Transfer and Acquisition of Credit Rights

Recife, March 22, 2023, Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions, informs that due to CVM Official Letter No. 95/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, the Company complements the information related to the interest rate and discounts practiced in relation to the sold portfolio. In this sense, the Material Fact presented in a consolidated manner follows:

In compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, andparagraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, its subsidiary Educred - Administradora de Crédito Educativo Ltda ("Educred"), entered into an Instrument of Promise of Assignment and Acquisition of Credit Rights Without Co-Obligation and Other Covenants ("Instrument") with Pravaler S.A. ("Pravaler").

The Instrument provides for the assignment of Credit Rights arising from student loans for undergraduate courses generated by Educred to Pravaler ("Transaction"), in a net amount to be defined between sixty-nine million Brazilian reais (R$ 69,000,000.00) and eighty million Brazilian reais million (R$ 80,000,000.00), according to the conditions set forth in the Instrument, summarized below:

The effective transfer of Credit Rights, definition of the net amount to be paid and its respective financial settlement between Educred and Pravaler, is expected to occur in two tranches, the first of which in March 2023 in the amount of sixty-nine million, seven hundred and twelve thousand Brazilian reais (R$ 69,712,623.00) and the second tranche to be paid by June 2023.

The discount rate applied on the gross amount of Credit Rights and the default condition of the portfolio that make up the net amount described above is in line with the Company's provisioning policy for loan losses and, accordingly, shall not generate significant effects in the operating results for 2023.

To access the full Material Fact, click here.

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves
Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Contact:
Rodrigo de Macedo Alves and Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior
Phone: +55 (11) 2769 3223 | E-mail: ri@sereducacional.com| www.sereducacional.com/ir

Media Relations
Silvia Fragoso | (+55 81) 98228-2086 | silvia.fragoso@sereducacional.com

Loures Consultoria
Ludmilla Gutierrez | ludmilla.gutierrez@loures.com.br

ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance-learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of around 223,800 students. The Company operates under the following brands UNINASSAU, UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Escolas Técnicas Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia e Faculdade da Amazônia, UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas, Faculdades UNIVERITAS, UNINORTE - Centro Universitário do Norte, UNIJUAZEIRO - Centro Universitário de Juazeiro do Norte, UNIFACIMED - Centro Universitário de Biomédicas de Cacoal, UNIJUAZEIRO - Centro Universitário de Juazeiro do Norte, Sociedade Educacional de Rondônia - UNESC, Centro Universitário São Francisco de Barreiras - UNIFASB, Centro de Desenvolvimento da Medicina Veterinária and Hospital Veterinário DOK.

This notice may contain forward-looking statements related to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results and the growth prospects of Grupo Ser Educacional. These are merely projections and, as such, are solely based on the expectations of the Management of Grupo Ser Educacional. Such forward-looking statements are substantially dependent on external factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Grupo Ser Educacional and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 22:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
06:13pSer Educacional S A : Material Fact - Educred and Pravaler Sign a Promissory Contract for ..
PU
2022Ser Educacional S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
2022Transcript : Ser Educacional S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
2022Ser Educacional S A : Announces its 3Q22 Results
PU
2022Ser Educacional S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Ser Educacional S.A.(BOVESPA:SEER3) dropped from S&P Global..
CI
2022Ser Educacional S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2022Transcript : Ser Educacional S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
2022Ser Educacional S A : - Change in Publishing Channels
PU
2022Transcript : Ser Educacional S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 666 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 -75,2 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 297 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,14x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 452 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ser Educacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,52 BRL
Average target price 6,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Albérico Porto de Aguiar Chief Financial Officer
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Chairman
Adriano Azevedo Chief Operations Officer
Flávio César Maia Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.-21.25%86
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.5.23%6 227
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-34.57%4 437
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-16.60%3 815
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.4.51%3 375
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.12.17%2 122
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer