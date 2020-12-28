Log in
Ser Educacional S A : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Payment of interest on own capital "ad referendum" of the Annual General Meeting

12/28/2020 | 05:01pm EST
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on December 28, 2020

Page 1 of 2

Date, Time and Venue:December 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., via conference call, as per paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Bylaws of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company").

Presiding:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman; and Ms. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary.

Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance:All the members of the Board of Directors were present via conference call, as permitted by paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in Summary Form:These minutes were drawn up in summary form, as authorized by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda: To analyze, discuss and vote, pursuant to item "z" of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, on the reports of the Executive Board that deal with the payment of interest on equity to be referenced at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will resolve on the approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year closing on December 31, 2020.

Unanimous Resolutions:By unanimous vote of the members of the Board of Directors present, without any reservations or exceptions, the Directors resolved on the payment of interest on equity, through the records presented by the Company's Executive Board, duly reviewed by the Finance Committee, ad referendum of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will resolve on the approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year closing on December 31, 2020, in compliance with the applicable legal and statutory provisions, with withholding Income Tax for individuals and legal entities in accordance with applicable legislation. The event includes all one hundred and twenty-eight million, seven hundred and twenty-one thousand, five hundred and sixty (128,721,560) common shares issued by the Company, into which the capital stock is divided, for a gross amount of fifteen million, four hundred and sixty-five thousand, three hundred and twenty-seven reais and thirteen cents

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on December 28, 2020

Page 2 of 2

(R$15,465,327.13), corresponding to the gross amount of R$ 0.120145585 per common share of the Company, subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders duly exempt or immune, or shareholders residing in countries for which the legislation establishes diverse rates. Shareholders who hold an equity position in the Company are entitled to receive interest on equity on January 4, 2021, being the shares traded ex-rights as of January 5, 2021. The Company does not hold, on this date, any treasury shares. The payment will be made on January 20, 2021 through Banco Itau S/A. This amount will be deducted from the minimum mandatory dividends of the 2020 fiscal year, which will be approved at the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting.

Closure and Drawing up of these Minutes:There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved, and subsequently, the minutes were signed by the Board members, who attended the meeting via conference call.

Attending Board members:José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz, Francisco Muniz Barreto and Sidney Levy (present via conference call).

Declaration:This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's minutes book.

Recife, December 28, 2020.

José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz

Nathalie Regnier Côrtes

Chairman

Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 22:00:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
