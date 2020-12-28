Ser Educacional S A : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Payment of interest on own capital "ad referendum" of the Annual General Meeting

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on December 28, 2020

Page 1 of 2

Date, Time and Venue:December 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., via conference call, as per paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Bylaws of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company").

Presiding:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman; and Ms. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary.

Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance:All the members of the Board of Directors were present via conference call, as permitted by paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in Summary Form:These minutes were drawn up in summary form, as authorized by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda: To analyze, discuss and vote, pursuant to item "z" of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, on the reports of the Executive Board that deal with the payment of interest on equity to be referenced at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will resolve on the approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year closing on December 31, 2020.

Unanimous Resolutions:By unanimous vote of the members of the Board of Directors present, without any reservations or exceptions, the Directors resolved on the payment of interest on equity, through the records presented by the Company's Executive Board, duly reviewed by the Finance Committee, ad referendum of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will resolve on the approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year closing on December 31, 2020, in compliance with the applicable legal and statutory provisions, with withholding Income Tax for individuals and legal entities in accordance with applicable legislation. The event includes all one hundred and twenty-eight million, seven hundred and twenty-one thousand, five hundred and sixty (128,721,560) common shares issued by the Company, into which the capital stock is divided, for a gross amount of fifteen million, four hundred and sixty-five thousand, three hundred and twenty-seven reais and thirteen cents