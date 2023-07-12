SER EDUCATIONAL SA

CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13

NIRE 3.26.0001679-6

Publicly-Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

held on July 07, 2023

Date, Time, Place: On the 7th of July 2023, at 2 pm, by videoconference, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Bylaws of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company").

Board: Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman of the Board; and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Board Secretary.

Call of Meeting: Prior call notice was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, as provided for in article 16, Paragraph 5, of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance: All members of the Company's Board of Directors, by videoconference, as provided for in article 16, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in summary form: The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized.

Agenda: Examine, discuss and deliberate on (i) the proposed merger of Faculdade Maurício de Nassau de Belém Ltda., registered with the Federal Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ/MF) under No. 10.625.332/0001-15 ("Maurício de Nassau"), by ICES - Instituto Campinense de Ensino Superior Ltda., registered with the Federal Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ/MF) under No. 05.933.016/0001-70 ("ICES"), both controlled by the Company, with the consequent extinction of Maurício de Nassau, in accordance with the items (u) and (dd) of Article 16 of the Company's Bylaws; and (ii) authorize the Company's Executive Board to take all necessary measures to implement the merger of Maurício de Nassau into ICES.

Resolutions taken unanimously: By unanimous vote of the attending members of the Board of Directors, the following resolutions were taken, without caveats or reservations:

Approve the proposal for the merger of Maurício de Nassau by ICES, both controlled by the Company, with the consequent extinction of Maurício de Nassau. Authorize the Company's Executive Board to take all necessary measures to implement the merger of Maurício de Nassau by ICES.

Closing and drawing up of minutes: There being no further business to discuss, Mr. Chairman offered the floor to whoever wanted to use it and, as no one asked for it, he declared the work closed and the meeting suspended for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which, after the opening of the session, were read, approved, signed by all those present and subsequently signed by the Directors who participated, via videoconference.

