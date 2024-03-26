SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Held on March 25, 2024

Page 1 of 7

Date, Time and Venue: March 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Ser Educacional S.A. ("Company"), at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, CEP 50.100-200, in the city of Recife, state of Pernambuco.

Presiding: Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman; and Ms. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary.

Call Notice: The call notice was waived due to the presence of all the members of the

Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance: All the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting via conference call, as permitted by paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, as well as the Fiscal Council members.

Minutes in Summary Form: These minutes were drawn up in summary form, as authorized by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.

Agenda: To examine, discuss and vote, pursuant to item "f" of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws, on (i) Management accounts, Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; and (ii) the absorption, by the profit reserve, of the loss calculated in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Resolutions: After reading, analyzing and discussing the matters on the Agenda, the Board members, by majority of votes, with the abstention of the Director Mr. Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the directors approved the proposal to be referenced at the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 26, 2024:

(i) approve Management accounts, Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, accompanied with the reports issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda., the Company's independent

auditors, the Fiscal Council, and the Audit Committee attached hereto as Document I, validated by the Presiding Board, to be filed at the Company's headquarters;

(ii) approve the proposal for the allocation of the result of the Company's fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, with the use of the profit reserve to absorb the calculated loss, which must be submitted to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, in the terms and conditions presented to the Board of Directors, on this date, according to the Executive Board's Proposal, attached hereto as Document II, validated by the Presiding Board, to be filed at the Company's headquarters; and

(iii) authorize the Company's Executive Board and/or proxies appointed by it to take any and all measures and sign any and all documents necessary to implement the resolutions approved in items (i) and (ii) above.

Closure and Drawing up of the Minutes: There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all those present. Subsequently, the minutes were signed by the Board members, who attended the meeting via conference call.

Attending Board Members: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Iara de Moraes Xavier Braga, Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz, Francisco Muniz Barreto and Sidney Levy (present via conference call).

Recife, March 25, 2024.

José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz ChairmanInitials:__________

Nathalie Regnier Côrtes Secretary

Initials:__________

Document I - Presiding Board's Validation of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Ser Educacional S.A. held on March 25, 2024.

__________________________ _________________________ José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Nathalie Regnier Côrtes Chairman Secretary

Document II - Presiding Board's Validation of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Ser Educacional S.A. held on March 25, 2024.

__________________________ _________________________ José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Nathalie Regnier Côrtes Chairman Secretary

Management Proposal

Allocation of the Net Loss for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2023 and

Capital Budget for 2024

Dear Board members,

The Executive Board of Ser Educacional S.A., for the purposes of article 196 of Law 6,404/76, with the wording given by Law 10,303/01 (Brazilian Corporate Law), in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, hereby submits to analysis of the Board members attending the Board of Directors' Meeting, this Proposal for absorption of the Net Loss for the Fiscal Year ended on December 31, 2023 by the Profit Reserve and the Capital Budget for 2024.

The Company's net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was twenty-eight million, forty-three thousand, five hundred and eighty-two reais and forty-eight cents (BRL28,043,582.48), and will be absorbed by the profit reserve, on December 31, 2022, of

two hundred and fifty-three million, three hundred and seventy-nine thousand, seven hundred and eighty-eight reais and sixty-one cents (BRL253,379,788.61), in view of the provisions of article 189 of the Corporation Law, with the profit reserve, on December 31, 2023, at two hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and thirty-six thousand, two hundred and six reais and thirteen cents (BRL225,336,206.13).

Capital Budget for 2024

Machinery, equipment, tools, laboratories and libraries 21,469,616.00

IT (hardware and software) and intangible assets 30,856,522.00

Buildings and facilities 27,808,490.00

Total investments estimated for 2024 80,134,128.00

Budget term: until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

We also inform that the allocation proposed herein is reflected in the Financial

Statements prepared by the Company's Management, which will be widely disclosed under current law.

In view of the above-mentioned reasons, we recommend the approval of the absorption of the net loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 by the Profit Reserve and the capital budget.

Recife, March 22, 2024.

Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves

João Albérico Porto de Aguiar

Adriano Lisboa de Azevedo

Simone Bérgamo