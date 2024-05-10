Ser Educacional S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting Held on May 09, 2024
May 09, 2024 at 11:20 pm EDT
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13
NIRE 26.3.0001679-6
Public Company
Meeting Minutes of the Board of Directors
Held on May 9, 2024
Page 1 of 2
Date, Time and Venue:May 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., via conference call, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.
Presiding Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman of the Board; and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary of the Board.
Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 16, Paragraph 5 of the Company's Bylaws.
Attendance:All members of the Company's Board of Directors, by conference call, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.
Summary Minutes:The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as authorized by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.
Agenda:(i) To examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements as of March 31, 2024, in accordance with Article 16, "f " , of the Company's Bylaws and its Report - issued by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, Company's independent auditors, and examined by the Fiscal Council - without reservations or restrictions and (ii) presentation and reporting on the activities of the Audit Committee.
Resolutions:After reading, analyzing and discussing the matters contained in the Agenda, the following resolutions were taken, by unanimous vote and without any reservations:
the members of the Audit Committee reported to the Board of Directors on the main activities carried out that involved the analysis and discussion of the Financial Statements determined on March 31, 2024, meetings with the Company's officers and representatives of the Audit Regardless, he made a presentation on his preliminary analyzes of the Company's Financial Statements and subsequent issue of unqualified reports.
to approve the Financial Statements cleared on March 31, 2024, accompanied by the opinion issued by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the Company's Independent Auditors, without any reservations or restrictions.
Finally, the Company's Board and / or prosecutors appointed by it shall be authorized to take all steps and sign all documents necessary to effect s resolutions approved s above.
Closing and Draft Minutes:There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to those who wished to make use of it, and as no one requested it, declared the meeting adjourned and the meeting adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which, after reopening the session, was read, approved, and subsequently signed by the Board members, who attended the meeting via conference call.
Attending Board:José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Iara de Moraes Xavier Braga, Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz and Francisco Muniz Barreto (present via conference call).
Recife, May 9, 2024.
__________________________
__________________________
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz
Nathalie Regnier Côrtes
Chairman
Secretary
Ser Educacional SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the education sector. The Company focuses on developing post-secondary, vocational and higher education institutions. The Company provides undergraduate, graduate, masterâs degree and doctoral degree courses, Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs and vocational trainings. In addition, it manages research institutes that develop educational, scientific, political, economic and social projects. The Company also organizes national and international conferences in various areas, such as business administration, law, tourism, communications, information technology, health and education. The Company's education network is located in over10 Brazilian states amd consists of universities, colleges and a university center.