SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13

NIRE 26.3.0001679-6

Public Company

Meeting Minutes of the Board of Directors

Held on May 9, 2024

Page 1 of 2

Date, Time and Venue:May 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., via conference call, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 16 of the Company's Bylaws.

Presiding Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairman of the Board; and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary of the Board.

Call Notice:The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 16, Paragraph 5 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance:All members of the Company's Board of Directors, by conference call, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.

Summary Minutes:The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as authorized by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda:(i) To examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements as of March 31, 2024, in accordance with Article 16, "f " , of the Company's Bylaws and its Report - issued by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, Company's independent auditors, and examined by the Fiscal Council - without reservations or restrictions and (ii) presentation and reporting on the activities of the Audit Committee.

Resolutions:After reading, analyzing and discussing the matters contained in the Agenda, the following resolutions were taken, by unanimous vote and without any reservations: