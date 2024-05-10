SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13 / CVM nº 23221

NIRE 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly-held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

Held on May 10, 2024

Date, Time and Place:On May 10, 2024 at 5 p.m., by conference call, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.

Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairperson of the Board and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary of the Board.

Call of Meeting:Prior call notice was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, as provided for in Article 16, Paragraph 5, of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance:All members the Company's Board of Directors, by conference call, as allowed by article 16, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in Summary Form:The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as set forth by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130, of Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law").

Agenda:Examine, discuss and vote, pursuant to Article 14, Paragraph 3 and article 16,

"a", of the Company's Bylaws on: (i) the election of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, among the members of such body; and (ii) the election of the Company's Executive Board.

Resolutions:After analyzing and discussing the matters included in the Agenda, the following resolutions were approved by unanimous vote and with no reservations: