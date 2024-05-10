SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13 / CVM nº 23221
NIRE 26.3.0001679-6
Publicly-held Company
Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting
Held on May 10, 2024
Date, Time and Place:On May 10, 2024 at 5 p.m., by conference call, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.
Board:Mr. José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz - Chairperson of the Board and Mrs. Nathalie Regnier Côrtes - Secretary of the Board.
Call of Meeting:Prior call notice was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, as provided for in Article 16, Paragraph 5, of the Company's Bylaws.
Attendance:All members the Company's Board of Directors, by conference call, as allowed by article 16, Paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws.
Minutes in Summary Form:The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as set forth by paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130, of Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law").
Agenda:Examine, discuss and vote, pursuant to Article 14, Paragraph 3 and article 16,
"a", of the Company's Bylaws on: (i) the election of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, among the members of such body; and (ii) the election of the Company's Executive Board.
Resolutions:After analyzing and discussing the matters included in the Agenda, the following resolutions were approved by unanimous vote and with no reservations:
-
re-elect, among the members of the Company's Board of Directors, for a term of one
(1) year or until the Shareholders' Meeting that will analyse the accounts related to fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, whichever occurs earlier, (i.1) for the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Mr. JOSÉ JANGUIÊ BEZERRA DINIZ, Brazilian, married, businessman, holder of ID Card RG No. 2.547.125 SSP/PE, enrolled with Individual
Taxpayer Registry of the Ministry of Economy ("CPF/ME") under number 368.383.574-53,
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13
NIRE 26.3.0001679-6
Publicly-held Company
Minutes of The Board of Directors Meeting
Held on May 10, 2024
Page 2 of 4
resident and domiciled in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, with professional address at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200, in the same city; and (i.2) for the position of Vice-Chairpersonof the Board of Directors, Mr. HERBERT STEINBERG, Brazilian, divorced, business administrator, holder of ID Card RG No. 5.188.261-9 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 791.851.778-49, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Jerônimo da Veiga, 248 apt. 1006, Jardim Europa, Zip code 04536-001.
- re-elect to the Company's Executive Board, for a term of one (1) year, which will extend until the Shareholders' Meeting that will analyse the accounts for fiscal year to ending December 31, 2024 or until the investiture of their respective successors, (ii.1) for the position of Chief Executive Officer, Mr. JÂNYO JANGUIÊ BEZERRA DINIZ, Brazilian, divorced, mechanical engineer, holder of ID Card RG No. 1.169.091 SSP/PB, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 567.918.444-34, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200; (ii.2.) for the position of Chief Financial Officer, Mr. JOÃO ALBÉRICO PORTO DE AGUIAR, Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of ID Card RG No. 3.942.826 SSP/PE, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 819.680.604-30, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200; (ii.3) for the position of Investor Relations Officer,Mr. RODRIGO MACEDO ALVES, Brazilian, married, economist, holder of ID Card RG No. 29.442.636-X SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 265.630.488-11, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200; (ii.4) for the position of Operations Officer, Mr. ADRIANO LISBOA DE AZEVEDO, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of ID Card RG No. 57.606.4556 SSP/BA, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 928.249.275-34, with professional address in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200; and (ii.5) for the position of Education Officer,Mrs. SIMONE BÉRGAMO SILVA BARRETO, Brazilian, divorced, pedagogue, holder of ID Card RG No. 1.883.130 SDS/PE, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 409.183.194-04, with professional address in the City of
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13
NIRE 26.3.0001679-6
Publicly-held Company
Minutes of The Board of Directors Meeting
Held on May 10, 2024
Page 3 of 4
Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro, Zip Code 50100-200.
The Officers hereby elected shall take office on the date hereof, by signing the respective instrument of investiture drawn up in the Company's book, when which they will provide the clearance certificate, pursuant to paragraph 1, article 147, of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
- record that the compensation of the members of the Executive Board elected herein shall be subject to the global and annual amount of ten million, thirty-five thousand Brazilian reais (R$ 10,035,000.00) and its distribution as defined in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2024; and
- record that, as a result of the above resolutions and the resolutions taken at the
Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2024 ("2024 ASM"), the Company's
Management is composed as follows: (iv.1) BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Chairperson: Mr.
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz; Vice-chairperson: Mr. Herbert Steinberg; Members of the Board
of Directors: Messrs. Francisco Muniz Barreto, Flávio César Maia Luz and Iara de Moraes Xavier Braga, all identified in the minutes of the 2024 ASM; and (iv.2) EXECUTIVE BOARD
- Chief Executive Officer:Mr. Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz; Chief Financial Officer: Mr. João
Albérico Porto de Aguiar; Investor Relations Officer: Mr. Rodrigo Macedo Alves; Operations
Officer: Mr. Adriano Lisboa de Azevedo; and Education Officer: Mrs. Simone Bérgamo Silva Barreto, all qualified above.
Closing and Drawing up of Minutes:There being no further matters to be discussed, the Chairman of the Board offered the floor to anyone who wished to make use of it and, as no one asked, the meeting was declared closed and the meeting adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which, after reopening the meeting, was read, found to be compliant, and signed by all attending directors.
SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.
CNPJ 04.986.320/0001-13
NIRE 26.3.0001679-6
Publicly-held Company
Minutes of The Board of Directors Meeting
Held on May 10, 2024
Page 4 of 4
Attending Members of the Board of Directors:José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Iara Moraes
Xavier Braga, Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz and Francisco Muniz Barreto (attending via conference call).
Certificate:These minutes are a true copy of the original in the Company's Minutes Book.
Recife, May 10, 2024
José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz
Initials:__________
Chairperson of the Board
Nathalie Regnier Côrtes
Initials:__________
Secretary of the Board
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ser Educacional SA published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 21:41:48 UTC.